Tata Motors inaugurates a new showroom in Hyderabad

- The Orange Group opens its third dealership in the region

- Tata will hike the prices of all its models starting next month

Tata Motors, in partnership with Orange Auto., has inaugurated a new dealership in Hyderabad. Located at Attapur, Pillar number 92, is the third dealership facility for the group in Hyderabad. The company recently announced a price hike for its entire model range, details of which are available here.

The new dealership facility in Attapur, Hyderabad will provide access to vehicles in Tata Motors’ passenger and electric vehicle range. According to the new dealer, the showroom has been designed and built as per the company’s standards and employees have been trained under the supervision of Tata Motors experts in order to provide a quality customer experience to the visitors.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramesh Dorairajan, Head, Network Management and Head, Electric Vehicles (Sales, Marketing and Customer Service), Tata Motors, said, “We are extremely happy to partner with Orange Group as our authorised dealer. This is the third showroom from Orange Tata in Hyderabad, which adds to our customer-centric approach and our constant efforts to get closer to them. We have been witnessing a month-on-month growth and we are confident that this dealership will set a new benchmark in sales, service, and customer satisfaction in the region. Hyderabad is a key market for us, and the state is also a key part of our growth strategy.”