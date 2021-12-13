New Maruti Suzuki Celerio gathers 15,000 bookings

- Available in four variants and six exterior shades

- Powered by 1.0-litre K10C petrol engine with manual and AMT gearboxes

It’s been over a month since Maruti Suzuki launched the new-generation Celerio in India. The budget hatchback has witnessed a positive response accumulating 15,000 bookings within a month. However, the current supply shortage of semiconductors and electric components indicate that customers may have to wait longer for the hatchback.

Maruti Suzuki has ramped up its production and aims to operate with 85 per cent capacity in December 2021. The new Celerio is based on the carmaker’s Heartect platform and can be had in four variants and six body colours, details of which can be read here. The Celerio gets a thoroughly redesigned exterior with a new front face, new front bumpers, 15-inch black alloy wheels for the top-spec variants, and a dewdrop-type design for the tail lamps.

The Celerio’s cabin is equipped with a floating seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options, a push start/stop button, a new steering wheel, redesigned instrument cluster, and a new gear lever for the AMT versions. To know more about the features offered in the Celerio, click here.

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, DualJet petrol engine that is tuned to generate 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. It can be had with a five-speed manual or an AMT unit. The new-gen Celerio rivals the likes of the Hyundai Santro, Datsun GO, Tata Tiago, and its stablemate, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R. We have driven the Maruti Suzuki Celerio and you can read our first-drive review here.