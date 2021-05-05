CarWale
    Tata Motors sells 25,095 passenger vehicles in April 2021

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Jay Shah

    Tata Motors sells 25,095 passenger vehicles in April 2021

    - Domestic sales of 39,530 units registered 

    - Commercial vehicles slump by 59 per cent

    Tata Motors Limited has recorded a total cumulative domestic sale of 41,858 units in the month of April 2021. The figures are 37 per cent lower when compared to the business done by the Indian automaker in March 2021.

    The total sales are broadly divided into commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles categories. Speaking of the passenger vehicles segment, the company retailed 25,095 units in the previous month which is a decline of 15 per cent rise as against 29,654 units sold in March 2021. However, the Indian carmaker registered its highest-ever sale of passenger vehicles in eight years reclaiming the third spot in the sales charts in FY 2020-21. 

    In the commercial vehicles category, the total sales including the export figures were 16,644 units; down by 59 per cent M-o-M. 

    In another news, Tata recently updated the infotainment system of the Altroz and Nexon. The physical buttons for the unit were removed making way for a name badge on the dashboard, more details of which can be read here. Going further, the car manufacturer is working on a range of CNG powered vehicles that are likely to be introduced later in this financial year on the Tiago and Tigor. You can read more about it here.

