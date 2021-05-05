New car launches in India in May 2021

With the arrival of a new month begins the wait for the introduction of new cars in the Indian automobile market. Last month saw quite a few disruptions in terms of launches due to the Coronavirus-induced lockdowns across the country. Hence, this month will see the launch of a few new cars that were due to debut last month.

New Skoda Octavia

Unveiled back in November 2019, the fourth generation Skoda Octavia was due for launch towards the end of April 2021. However, the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country resulted in a delay.

Feature highlights of the new Skoda Octavia will include a new grille with black vertical slats, all-LED headlamps, LED fog lights and LED tail lights, 17-inch alloy wheels, Skoda lettering on the bootlid, a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument console, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a three-zone climate control, two-spoke steering wheel, shift-by-wire gearstick, and a black and beige interior theme.

The next-gen Skoda Octavia will source power from a 2.0-litre, TSI petrol engine that produces 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. The only transmission option will be a seven-speed DSG automatic unit. Rivals to the model include the likes of the Hyundai Elantra. The new Octavia has already begun arriving at local dealerships, details of which are available here.

Hyundai Alcazar

Essentially a seven-seat version of the Hyundai Creta, the Alcazar will be the Korean brand’s entry into the busy seven-seater market in India, which includes rivals such as the MG Hector, Tata Safari, and the upcoming Mahindra XUV700. The new entrant from Hyundai will be offered in six-seat and seven-seat options.

Engine options on the Hyundai Alcazar include a 2.0-litre petrol engine producing 150bhp and 192Nm of torque, as well as a 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 113bhp and 250Nm of torque. These motors will send power options via a six-speed manual unit or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. We have driven the Alcazar, and you can read our review here.

The new Hyundai Alcazar will receive features in the form of LED headlamps, LED tail lights, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED tail lights, three drive modes, a panoramic sunroof, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, second row with arm-rest (six-seat variant) with storage functions and cup holders, ventilated front seats, AC vents for the third row, and third-row seats with recline function. To know more about the Alcazar, click here.

New Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz had showcased the new GLA at the Auto Expo 2020, details of which are available here. Set to be the fourth model from the brand to be launched in India this year, bookings for the new GLA have already commenced.

On the outside, the updated Mercedes-Benz GLA features a single-slat grille with diamond inserts, multi-beam LED headlamps, dual-tip exhausts, and LED tail lights. The interiors of the model receive a single-piece display that houses the instrument console and touchscreen infotainment system, MBUX connectivity, wireless charging, easy-pack tail gate, vario-seat function and front seats with memory function, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, and a multi-function steering wheel. Safety features on the model are likely to include seven airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, seat-belt reminder, active braking assist, and active bonnet for pedestrian safety.

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA is expected to be offered in three trims that include 200, 200d, and 35 AMG. The 200 will be powered by a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 161bhp and 250Nm of torque, while the 200d will be propelled by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 147bhp and 320Nm of torque. These motors will send power to the wheels via a seven-speed and eight-speed automatic transmission respectively. Also on offer is likely to be the full-blown AMG version, powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, spitting out 301bhp and 400Nm of torque, sending all those numbers via a seven-speed automatic transmission.

BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

Isuzu Motors India is all set to launch the BS6-compliant D-Max V-Cross in India. The company has teased the model on its social media channels, hinting that the launch will take place very soon.

Compared to the outgoing version, the most significant update to the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is the BS6-compliant 1.9-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that replaces the 2.5-litre motor from the outgoing model. The new motor will produce 161bhp and 360Nm of torque. This motor will be offered only with a six-speed automatic transmission.

The 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross will be offered in two variants that include Z 2WD AT and Z Prestige 4WD AT, and you can read its variant-wise features here. The model, which could be offered in seven colours, has arrived at local dealerships, and you can read all about it here.