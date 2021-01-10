CarWale
    Jay Shah

    Tata Motors announces discount offers for January 2021

    - No discount offers on the Altroz

    - Tata Harrier receives the highest discount of up to Rs 65,000

    Tata Motors India has announced an array of discount offers across its product range. The benefits can be availed by the potential buyers in the form of cash discount, corporate discount, and exchange bonus. 

    The hatchback Tiago and the compact sedan Tigor can be bought with a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. The exchange bonus for the Tiago is fixed at Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 for the Tigor. 

    Tata Nexon Right Front Three Quarter

    The Nexon petrol variants only attract a corporate discount of Rs 3,000 while all diesel variants can be availed with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. The mid-size SUV Harrier is offered with the highest discount among the lot. The cash and bonus exchange available is for Rs 25,000 and Rs 40,000 while the additional corporate advantage is for Rs 5,000. The Camo Edition, Dark Edition, XZA, and XZA+ trims can be purchased for an exchange discount of Rs 40,000 and Rs 5,000 for the corporate individuals.

    An exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 can also be availed while purchasing the most affordable Nexon EV. The Altroz is the Indian car maker’s offering in the premium hatchback in the segment and attracts no special benefits in January 2021. The Altroz will be receiving a new turbo petrol engine in the coming week on 13 January and you can read all about it here.

