Tata Tiago CNG variant spied testing; launch likely soon

- Tata Tiago CNG variant could be introduced later this year

- The model is currently offered only with a 1.2-litre petrol engine

Tata Motors has commenced public road tests of the CNG powered Tiago. New spy images shared on the web reveal a fully camouflaged test-mule of the model with a sticker denoting the CNG technology.

As seen in the spy image, the Tata Tiago CNG test-mule is a facelifted model and the sticker denotes that the unit is based on the XZ trim, hinting that the dual-fuel variant could be offered in the higher trim. A CNG variant in the lower trims cannot be ruled out at the moment either.

The Tata Tiago is currently powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that produces 84bhp and 113Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. The CNG variant might be offered only with the manual variants. The Tiago currently returns a claimed fuel efficiency of 19.8kmpl and we expect the CNG variant to result in a better fuel economy.

