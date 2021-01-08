Tata Altroz iTurbo brochure leaked ahead of official launch on 13 January

- Official launch on 13 January

- To be introduced with a new 1.2-litre turbo petrol

Tata is all set to introduce its best-selling hatchback – Altroz with a new heart in the form of a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine next week on 13 January. Ahead of its official launch, the entire details regarding the features, colours, and engine specifications of the upcoming model have been leaked on the internet. We walk you through the new additions revealed in the brochure.

The talking point of Altroz Turbo is the new 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine likely to be christened as iTurbo which is tuned to develop an output of 110bhp and 140Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are to include a five-speed manual transmission and a probable DCT unit as well.

Altroz Turbo will be available in a new exterior colour shade of blue which is likely to be called as Harbour Blue. Besides the new colour, the other options to include are High Street Gold, Avenue White, Downtown Red, and Midtown Grey. The Skyline Silver seems to have been interchanged with the new blue hue. A new XZ+ variant has also been added to the existing line-up of the Altroz.

Inside, the updates have been significant with the cabin finished in light grey theme with leather seats. The iTurbo variant also benefits with a multi-drive mode consisting of City and Sport which can be used by a button placed near the gear knob. The four-speaker stereo system from Harman will be added by two new tweeters for a more surround experience. The Altroz Turbo will also be equipped with iRA technology which offers an array of connected functions and information from the smartphone. One can also personalise the home screen of the infotainment system with their preferred wallpaper.

The Altroz Turbo upon its launch on 13 January will go up against the Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and the Honda Jazz. We expect the iTurbo to be approximately Rs 30,000 to Rs 70,000 more than the standard model. Stay tuned for further updates.

