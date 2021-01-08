JK Tyre ties-up with Hyundai India; to supply tyres for Creta

- JK Tyre to provide tyres for the top-end variants of the Creta

- The model will feature 215/60 R17 radial tyres

JK Tyre has become an exclusive tyre partner with Hyundai Motor India, for its most popular model, the new Creta. Through this association, JK Tyre will provide tyres for the top-end variants of the Hyundai Creta with its UX Royale 215/60 R17 radial brand.

JK Tyre has joined hands as a tyre partner for Hyundai India’s exclusive membership club ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’. Through this association, members of Hyundai Club across the country can avail of offers on JK Tyre’s products.

Commenting on the partnership, VK Misra, Technical Director, JK Tyre and Industries said, “We are proud to further strengthen our partnership with Hyundai India for one of India’s best-selling SUV’s Creta. Through this collaboration, we aim to provide supreme quality tyres with cutting-edge features to complement the ride quality for the customer. JK Tyre’s best-in-class technologies in radial tyres and tyre testing mechanism will ensure the safety of customers driving Creta in multiple terrains. We are confident that this association will further strengthen our market presence and we look forward to a continued and reinforced partnership with Hyundai Motors.”