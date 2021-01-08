CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • JK Tyre ties-up with Hyundai India; to supply tyres for Creta

    JK Tyre ties-up with Hyundai India; to supply tyres for Creta

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    565 Views
    JK Tyre ties-up with Hyundai India; to supply tyres for Creta

    - JK Tyre to provide tyres for the top-end variants of the Creta

    - The model will feature 215/60 R17 radial tyres

    JK Tyre has become an exclusive tyre partner with Hyundai Motor India, for its most popular model, the new Creta. Through this association, JK Tyre will provide tyres for the top-end variants of the Hyundai Creta with its UX Royale 215/60 R17 radial brand.

    Hyundai Creta Front View

    JK Tyre has joined hands as a tyre partner for Hyundai India’s exclusive membership club ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’. Through this association, members of Hyundai Club across the country can avail of offers on JK Tyre’s products.

    Commenting on the partnership, VK Misra, Technical Director, JK Tyre and Industries said, “We are proud to further strengthen our partnership with Hyundai India for one of India’s best-selling SUV’s Creta. Through this collaboration, we aim to provide supreme quality tyres with cutting-edge features to complement the ride quality for the customer. JK Tyre’s best-in-class technologies in radial tyres and tyre testing mechanism will ensure the safety of customers driving Creta in multiple terrains. We are confident that this association will further strengthen our market presence and we look forward to a continued and reinforced partnership with Hyundai Motors.”

    Hyundai Creta Image
    Hyundai Creta
    ₹ 9.82 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Hyundai
    • Creta
    • Hyundai Creta
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Hyundai Creta Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 11.41 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 11.86 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 11.12 Lakh
    Pune₹ 11.52 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 11.51 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.03 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 11.30 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.37 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 10.81 Lakh
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai i20

    Hyundai i20

    ₹ 6.80 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    ₹ 44.00 - 49.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 21st January 2021
    All Upcoming Cars