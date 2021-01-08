Discounts up to Rs 67,000 on Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Vitara Brezza, and S-Cross in January 2021

Arena

Select Maruti Suzuki Arena and Nexa dealerships are offering discounts across the model range this month. Customers can avail of these benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Celerio is available with a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. The Vitara Brezza, Swift, and Eeco are offered with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 each.

Discount on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is limited to a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. The Dzire can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 8,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. The Alto 800 is offered with a cash discount and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 each. The Wagon R is available with a cash discount of Rs 8,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

Nexa

The Sigma variant of the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is available with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, a corporate discount of Rs 10,000, and accessories worth Rs 37,000. All other variants of the model are offered with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000. The Ciaz can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, a corporate discount of Rs 10,000, and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000.

Discounts on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno include a cash discount of Rs 7,500, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. The Ignis is offered with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. The XL6 is available with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.