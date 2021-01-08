CarWale
    • Mercedes-Benz India to hike prices from 15 January, 2021

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Ex-showroom price of Mercedes-Benz’s model range will be increased by five per cent

    - The price hike ranges from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 15 lakh

    - GLE and GLS SUVs, as well as certain variants of the C-Class, E-Class, and the GLC models are waitlisted

    Mercedes-Benz India has announced an upward revision of the prices of its model range effective 15 January, 2021. The imminent price correction would be in the range of five per cent and would be applicable across the model range. 

    Mercedes-Benz has attributed the price hike due to the weakening of the Indian currency as compared to the euro in the past six to seven months, combined with an increase in input costs. A combination of all these factors led to a significant increase in the company’s operational costs, prompting it to revise the ex-showroom prices of the entire model range.

    Speaking on the occasion, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “At Mercedes-Benz, we offer an enriched product portfolio with the latest features like MMC technology and keep introducing new product enhancements in specific models. We have been operating a sustainable and future-ready business; however, a necessary price correction is required to offset the continuous rise in input and operational costs. The new price range of our select vehicles will ensure the brand’s premium price positioning, assuring a sustainable growth both for the brand and our dealer partners, enabling the continuation of the best-in-segment customer ownership experiences, equated with Mercedes-Benz.”

    The following are the revised starting prices for the Mercedes-Benz range in India:

    Mercedes-Benz C 200: Rs 49.50 lakh

    Mercedes-Benz C 220d: Rs 51.50 lakh

    Mercedes-Benz E 200: Rs 67.50 lakh

    Mercedes-Benz E 220d: Rs 68.50 lakh

    Mercedes-Benz GLC 200: Rs 56 lakh

    Mercedes-Benz GLC 200d: Rs 61.50 lakh

    Mercedes-Benz GLE 450: Rs 93 lakh

    Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d: Rs 77.50 lakh

    Mercedes-Benz GLS 450/400d: Rs 1.05 crore

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 53 Coupe: Rs 1.30 crore

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C63 Coupe: Rs 1.40 crore

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4 Door Coupe: Rs 2.60 crore

