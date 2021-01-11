CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota Fortuner facelift: Variants explained

    Toyota Fortuner facelift: Variants explained

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    17,044 Views
    Toyota Fortuner facelift: Variants explained

    Toyota India introduced the facelifted Fortuner in the country last week, with prices starting at Rs 29.98 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The model receives updates to the exterior design and a few new features on the inside.

    The 2021 Toyota Fortuner is offered with a 2.7-litre petrol engine and a 2.8-litre diesel engine. A five-speed manual unit and a six-speed manual unit are standard on the former and latter respectively, while a six-speed automatic unit is available as an option. The 4x4 version is limited to the diesel variant. The model is offered in two trims including Standard and Legender. The following are the variant-wise features of the Fortuner facelift.

    Toyota Fortuner Standard:

    Seven airbags

    VSC with BA

    HAC

    ABS with EBD

    Speed-sensing auto door lock function

    Traction control

    LED headlamps with LED DRLs

    New LED tail lights

    DRLs with integrated turn indicators

    New front and rear bumper

    Trapezoid-shaped grille with chrome highlights

    Puddle lamps

    Push-button start/stop

    New 18-inch alloy wheels

    LED fog lights

    Rear fog light

    Powered tail-gate

    Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

    Leather seats

    Ventilated front seats

    Chamois or Black interior theme

    Cruise control

    Automatic climate control

    Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering

    Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Connected car technology

    Cooled glove-box

    Kick-sensor for tail-gate opening

    Drive modes (Eco and Power)

    Electrically adjustable front seats

    Park assist function

    Toyota Fortuner Legender:

    Quad-LED headlamps with LED DRLs

    Sequential turn indicators

    Sporty front and rear bumper

    Sleek grille with piano black highlights

    Dual-tone black roof

    18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

    Black and Maroon upholstery

    Rear USB port

    Wireless charger

    Drive modes (Eco, Normal, and Sport)

    Toyota Fortuner Image
    Toyota Fortuner
    ₹ 30.00 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Toyota
    • Fortuner
    • Toyota Fortuner
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Toyota Fortuner Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 35.70 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 37.79 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 34.75 Lakh
    Pune₹ 35.70 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 36.00 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 33.37 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 36.30 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 33.24 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 33.90 Lakh
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 30.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    6thJAN
    All Toyota-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    ₹ 44.00 - 49.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 21st January 2021
    All Upcoming Cars