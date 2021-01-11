Toyota Fortuner facelift: Variants explained

Toyota India introduced the facelifted Fortuner in the country last week, with prices starting at Rs 29.98 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The model receives updates to the exterior design and a few new features on the inside.
The 2021 Toyota Fortuner is offered with a 2.7-litre petrol engine and a 2.8-litre diesel engine. A five-speed manual unit and a six-speed manual unit are standard on the former and latter respectively, while a six-speed automatic unit is available as an option. The 4x4 version is limited to the diesel variant. The model is offered in two trims including Standard and Legender. The following are the variant-wise features of the Fortuner facelift.
Toyota Fortuner Standard:
Seven airbags
VSC with BA
HAC
ABS with EBD
Speed-sensing auto door lock function
Traction control
LED headlamps with LED DRLs
New LED tail lights
DRLs with integrated turn indicators
New front and rear bumper
Trapezoid-shaped grille with chrome highlights
Puddle lamps
Push-button start/stop
New 18-inch alloy wheels
LED fog lights
Rear fog light
Powered tail-gate
Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs
Leather seats
Ventilated front seats
Chamois or Black interior theme
Cruise control
Automatic climate control
Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering
Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Connected car technology
Cooled glove-box
Kick-sensor for tail-gate opening
Drive modes (Eco and Power)
Electrically adjustable front seats
Park assist function
Toyota Fortuner Legender:
Quad-LED headlamps with LED DRLs
Sequential turn indicators
Sporty front and rear bumper
Sleek grille with piano black highlights
Dual-tone black roof
18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
Black and Maroon upholstery
Rear USB port
Wireless charger
Drive modes (Eco, Normal, and Sport)