Toyota Fortuner facelift: Variants explained

Toyota India introduced the facelifted Fortuner in the country last week, with prices starting at Rs 29.98 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The model receives updates to the exterior design and a few new features on the inside.

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner is offered with a 2.7-litre petrol engine and a 2.8-litre diesel engine. A five-speed manual unit and a six-speed manual unit are standard on the former and latter respectively, while a six-speed automatic unit is available as an option. The 4x4 version is limited to the diesel variant. The model is offered in two trims including Standard and Legender. The following are the variant-wise features of the Fortuner facelift.

Toyota Fortuner Standard:

Seven airbags

VSC with BA

HAC

ABS with EBD

Speed-sensing auto door lock function

Traction control

LED headlamps with LED DRLs

New LED tail lights

DRLs with integrated turn indicators

New front and rear bumper

Trapezoid-shaped grille with chrome highlights

Puddle lamps

Push-button start/stop

New 18-inch alloy wheels

LED fog lights

Rear fog light

Powered tail-gate

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Leather seats

Ventilated front seats

Chamois or Black interior theme

Cruise control

Automatic climate control

Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering

Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Connected car technology

Cooled glove-box

Kick-sensor for tail-gate opening

Drive modes (Eco and Power)

Electrically adjustable front seats

Park assist function

Toyota Fortuner Legender:

Quad-LED headlamps with LED DRLs

Sequential turn indicators

Sporty front and rear bumper

Sleek grille with piano black highlights

Dual-tone black roof

18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Black and Maroon upholstery

Rear USB port

Wireless charger

Drive modes (Eco, Normal, and Sport)