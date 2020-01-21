Please Tell Us Your City

  • Tata Altroz to be launched in India tomorrow

Tata Altroz to be launched in India tomorrow

January 21, 2020, 02:34 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Tata Altroz to be launched in India tomorrow

- The Tata Altroz will be offered with two powertrain options

- The facelifted versions of the Nexon, Tiago and Tigor will also be launched tomorrow

The Tata Altroz will be launched in India tomorrow. The company will also launch the facelifted versions of the Nexon, Tiago and Tigor at the event. Unveiled in December 2019, the Altroz was the first product to be based on the brand’s Alfa platform. We have driven the Altroz and to read our review, click here.

Powertrain options on the upcoming Tata Altroz include BS6 compliant versions of the 1.2-litre petrol motor and the 1.5-litre diesel mill. The former produces 85bhp and 113Nm of torque while the latter produces 89bhp and 200Nm of torque. Both engines are paired to a five-speed manual transmission as standard. A DCT unit will debut later.

The Tata Altroz will be available in five trims and five colours, details of which are available here. The model recently scored a five-star rating in the Global NCAP crash tests. The company will also launch the EV version of the premium hatchback in the first half of 2021.

  • Tata
  • Altroz
  • Tata Altroz
