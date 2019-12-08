Tata Altroz : Variants Explained

The Tata Altroz was unveiled on 3 December, ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place in January 2020. The model will be offered in five colours and two engine options, details of which are available here. The first premium hatchback from Tata Motors will be offered in five trims, including XE, XM, XT, XZ and XZ (O). Following are the trim wise features of the Tata Altroz, rival to the Hyundai Elite i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz and the Volkswagen Polo.
Altroz XE
The XE will be the base trim of the Altroz and come equipped with the following features.
Body coloured bumpers
Body coloured door handles
C-pillar mounted rear door handles
Chrome ORVM with accents
Steel wheels with hub caps
Integrated spoiler
Black applique on tail-gate and spoiler
Blacked-out B-pillar
Flat bottom steering wheel
Four-inch TFT digital MID
Umbrella holder in front doors
Dead pedal
Dual front airbags
ABS with EBD and CSC
Reverse parking sensors
Isofix child anchorages
Driver and co-driver seat-belt reminder
Headlamp levelling
Engine immobilizer
High speed alert system
Auto door locking
Impact sensing auto door unlock
Front seat belts with load limiters
Drive modes (Eco and City)
90 degree opening for all four doors
Flat rear floor
Central locking
Front power windows
Front adjustable head-rests
Manual AC
Front power outlet
Tilt adjustable steering
Altroz XM
In addition to the features available on the XE trim, the Tata Altroz XM trim comes equipped with the following features.
Steel wheels with half wheel caps
Driver mood lighting
Rear parcel tray
3.5-inch Harman sourced infotainment system with two speakers
Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs
All power windows
Altroz XT
In addition to the features offered on the XM trim, the Tata Altroz XT trim will come equipped with the following features.
LED DRLs
Full wheel caps
Satin chrome finished dashboard
Mood lighting (Driver and co-passenger)
Cooled glove box with illumination
Reverse parking camera
Voice alerts
Front fog lamps with cornering function
Anti-glare IRVM
Dual horn
Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with four speakers and two tweeters
Fast USB charger
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Idle start-stop function
Cruise control
Remote keyless entry
Engine push button start with smart key
Follow me home function
Altroz XZ
In addition to the features available on the XT trim, the Tata Altroz XZ trim will be offered with the following features.
Projector headlamps
16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
Metal finish for inside door handles
Seven-inch MID display
Mood lighting for dashboard island
Full fabric seat with 3D embossed upholstery
Retractable tray in glove box
Sunglass holder
Knitted roof liner
Auto headlamps
Rain sensing wipers
Smart rear wiper with wash
Rear fog lamps
Rear defogger
Height adjustable front seat belts
Wearable key
One-push driver side window auto-down
Rear adjustable headrests
Automatic climate control
Rear AC vents
Height adjustable driver seat
Front sliding arm-rest with storage
Rear arm-rest
Front power outlet
Steering mounted controls
Altroz XZ (O)
In addition to the features offered on the XZ trim, the Altroz XZ (O) trim will come equipped with the following features.
Contrast black roof (available with select colour options)