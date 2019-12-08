Tata Altroz : Variants Explained

The Tata Altroz was unveiled on 3 December, ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place in January 2020. The model will be offered in five colours and two engine options, details of which are available here. The first premium hatchback from Tata Motors will be offered in five trims, including XE, XM, XT, XZ and XZ (O). Following are the trim wise features of the Tata Altroz, rival to the Hyundai Elite i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz and the Volkswagen Polo.

Altroz XE

The XE will be the base trim of the Altroz and come equipped with the following features.

Body coloured bumpers

Body coloured door handles

C-pillar mounted rear door handles

Chrome ORVM with accents

Steel wheels with hub caps

Integrated spoiler

Black applique on tail-gate and spoiler

Blacked-out B-pillar

Flat bottom steering wheel

Four-inch TFT digital MID

Umbrella holder in front doors

Dead pedal

Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD and CSC

Reverse parking sensors

Isofix child anchorages

Driver and co-driver seat-belt reminder

Headlamp levelling

Engine immobilizer

High speed alert system

Auto door locking

Impact sensing auto door unlock

Front seat belts with load limiters

Drive modes (Eco and City)

90 degree opening for all four doors

Flat rear floor

Central locking

Front power windows

Front adjustable head-rests

Manual AC

Front power outlet

Tilt adjustable steering

Altroz XM

In addition to the features available on the XE trim, the Tata Altroz XM trim comes equipped with the following features.

Steel wheels with half wheel caps

Driver mood lighting

Rear parcel tray

3.5-inch Harman sourced infotainment system with two speakers

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

All power windows

Altroz XT

In addition to the features offered on the XM trim, the Tata Altroz XT trim will come equipped with the following features.

LED DRLs

Full wheel caps

Satin chrome finished dashboard

Mood lighting (Driver and co-passenger)

Cooled glove box with illumination

Reverse parking camera

Voice alerts

Front fog lamps with cornering function

Anti-glare IRVM

Dual horn

Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with four speakers and two tweeters

Fast USB charger

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Idle start-stop function

Cruise control

Remote keyless entry

Engine push button start with smart key

Follow me home function

Altroz XZ

In addition to the features available on the XT trim, the Tata Altroz XZ trim will be offered with the following features.

Projector headlamps

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Metal finish for inside door handles

Seven-inch MID display

Mood lighting for dashboard island

Full fabric seat with 3D embossed upholstery

Retractable tray in glove box

Sunglass holder

Knitted roof liner

Auto headlamps

Rain sensing wipers

Smart rear wiper with wash

Rear fog lamps

Rear defogger

Height adjustable front seat belts

Wearable key

One-push driver side window auto-down

Rear adjustable headrests

Automatic climate control

Rear AC vents

Height adjustable driver seat

Front sliding arm-rest with storage

Rear arm-rest

Front power outlet

Steering mounted controls

Altroz XZ (O)

In addition to the features offered on the XZ trim, the Altroz XZ (O) trim will come equipped with the following features.

Contrast black roof (available with select colour options)