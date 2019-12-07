Nissan announces ‘Red Weekend’, benefits of up to Rs 1.15 lakhs

- Finance offer of 6.99 per cent on Nissan Kicks and Datsun models

- Chance to win gift vouchers amounting to Rs 1 crore

- Benefits of up to Rs 1.15 lakhs on buying Nissan Kicks

Nissan India kick starts the ‘Red Weekend’, a consumer promotion initiative that offers a host of lucrative offers on Nissan and Datsun models. This December, customers can visit any Nissan dealership to participate in exciting activities and win branded merchandise and more. Moreover, during the ‘Red Weekend’ initiative, buyers stand a chance to win gift vouchers amounting to Rs 1 crore across Nissan and Datsun models.

Nissan India further states that the ‘Red Weekend’ customers can avail total benefits of up to Rs 1.15 lakhs for the Kicks, including cash discount of up to Rs 40,000, exchange bonus of Rs 40,000 and corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000. Under the program, potential customers can avail fresh offers including exchange bonus on the CVT variant. Furthermore, the program provides an opportunity to first-time car buyers looking forward to upgrade from a two-wheeler to a Datsun redi-GO.

Speaking on the occasion, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Nissan as a customer centric brand is offering the highest value proposition to the customers through Red Weekends’ in a very innovative way to bring New Year festivities through Nissan and Datsun products with the first-time best finance offer of 6.99 per cent for 36 months.”

In an effort to strengthen its foothold in the country, Nissan India is offering extended warranty valued at Rs 20,500 on the Nissan Kicks with 24x7 roadside assistance in 1500+ cities.