Volkswagen Nivus compact SUV (Hyundai Venue rival) teased for the Brazilian market

Volkswagen has teased a new compact SUV for the Brazilian market that is based on the Polo hatchback. Dubbed as the Volkswagen Nivus, the crossover SUV was earlier known as the T-Sport. It will be positioned below the Volkswagen T-Cross and the T-Roc.

The Volkswagen Nivus will be underpinned by the MQB A0 platform, which had been developed for the emerging markets. The same platform underpins the international-spec Volkswagen Polo and the T-Cross mid-SUV. Being a sub-compact SUV, the Nivus will share the same wheelbase of 2,560mm as the Polo, which is 90mm shorter than the T-Cross.

The Volkswagen Nivus will feature a unique fascia to differentiate itself from the Polo. The crossover will get a coupe-ish silhouette with a sloping roofline, while the rear will feature LED taillights. Overall, the Nivus will have a squat stance and a sporty demeanour to it.

Powering the Volkswagen Nivus will be a 1.0-litre TSI petrol motor that will generate 115bhp and 200Nm. It will be available with a five-speed manual gearbox or a DSG automatic. The Nivus will be launched in Brazil in mid-2020. However, there's no word on whether Volkswagen plans to introduce the Nivus in India. Instead, the company is working on the India-spec Volkswagen T-Cross, which will be launched in late 2020 or early 2021.