  Tata Altroz EV to launch in India in the first half of 2021

Tata Altroz EV to launch in India in the first half of 2021

January 19, 2020, 02:50 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
Tata Altroz EV to launch in India in the first half of 2021

- Altroz EV will be launched in the next 12-18 months

- Will share its electric powertrain and battery pack from the Nexon EV

- Expected to be priced between Rs 11-13 lakhs

Tata Motors has confirmed to CarWale that it will launch the electric version of the Altroz premium hatchback in the first half of 2021. When asked about the launch details of the Tata Altroz EV, Shailesh Chandra - President, Electric Vehicle Business, Tata Motors, said, 'I cannot give a specific date, but the Altroz EV will be launched within the next 12-18 months from now'. This essentially means that the Altroz EV will be launched between early-mid 2021.

A Tata insider also confirmed that the Altroz EV will feature the same electric motor and the Ziptron battery pack from the Nexon EV. However, the power figures and battery pack capacity will be different. That said, Tata Motors is eying a driving range in excess of 300km on a single charge. And similar to the Nexon EV, the Altroz EV will come bundled with a three-pin wall-mount charger along with fast charging via a 25kw DC fast charger.

Tata Motors debuted the Altroz EV concept at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. The Tata Altroz EV will be based on the ALFA platform which, in addition to internal combustion engines (ICE), has been developed ground-up to accommodate electric powertrains and battery packs as well. Compared to the ICE version of the Altroz, which is scheduled to launch on 22 January, the Altroz EV will feature a few updates to its exteriors and interiors to go well with the electric avatar of the car.

The Altroz EV is expected to be priced around Rs 11-13 lakhs (ex-showroom). When launched, it may not have any direct competition. However, it will be joined by a Maruti Suzuki electric hatchback at the lower end and the Tata Nexon EV and the Mahindra XUV300 Electric from a segment above.

