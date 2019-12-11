Please Tell Us Your City

Tata Altroz to launch in India on 22 January

December 11, 2019, 04:36 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
Tata Altroz to launch in India on 22 January

- Bookings open at Rs 21,000

- Altroz will be offered in five trims

- Will get two engine options

The Tata Altroz premium hatchback will be launched in India on 22 January, 2019. The development was confirmed by Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD – Tata Motors, to a media publication. We have already driven the Altroz in its petrol and diesel guise, and you can read our reviews here and here.

Ahead of its launch, we brought you details about the variant-wise features and colour options of the Altroz. Tata Motors has also commenced bookings of the premium hatchback at an amount of Rs 21,000. The Altroz will pack features like a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system complete with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, seven-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, cruise control, keyless entry and a six-speaker Harman audio system.

Tata Altroz Exterior Front Left Three-Quarter

Under the hood, the Tata Altroz will be available with an 85bhp/113Nm 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor and an 89/bhp/200Nm 1.5-litre turbo-diesel unit. Both these engines will be offered with a five-speed manual box. For enthusiasts though, we have confirmation from Tata Motors that the Altroz will soon get a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol motor that will develop 100bhp and 140Nm. It will either be paired to a manual transmission or a seven-speed DCT, which is under development.

