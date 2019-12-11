Please Tell Us Your City

Spec comparo: Jaguar XE vs BMW 3 Series vs Mercedes-Benz C-Class vs Audi A4

December 11, 2019, 05:07 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
25289 Views
Be the first to comment
Jaguar has rekindled the sports sedan segment fight with the introduction of the updated XE. The refreshed entry-level sedan from the Leaping Cat gets a new face, an updated cabin and revised powertrain options. So how does it stack up with the German trio in its segment, let’s find out.

Styling and dimension:

The updated XE puts down the new design language which all the updated Jaguar models will follow soon. This new design includes sleeker headlamps, reworked mesh grille and sharper tail lamps as well. Moreover, the new model is lower and wider than its predecessor. 

Jaguar XE Exterior

In comparison, the BMW 3 Series appears to be much sportier stance with its low and wide stance, aggressive bumpers, nicely designed headlamps and grille, flowing silhouette and sharp angular LED taillights.

Jaguar XE Exterior

Meanwhile, the C-Class has a more stately appearance thanks to the scaled-down S-Class-like appeal. The full-LED headlamp cluster is new whereas the AMG-inspired bumpers and wheels look handsome too. The curved design continues at the back with rounded LED taillamps and boot lid. 

Jaguar XE Exterior

In comparison, the Audi A4 is the most dated of the lot. It wears a massive grille upfront while the headlamp design now looks outdated. Even with its classic three-box stance, the current A4 sold in India is in a dire need of an update. 

Jaguar XE Exterior

In terms of dimensions, the XE is the shortest of the lot at 4691mm but it is the widest measuring 1850mm and with the reworked suspension, it also sits the lowest at 1416mm. On the other hand, the 3 Series measures 4709x1827x1442mm, C-Class measures 4686x1810x1442mm and the A4 stands at 4726x1842x1427mm. And the XE, 3 Series, C-Class, and A4 have a wheelbase of 2835mm, 2851mm, 2840mm and 2820mm, respectively. 

Interior and features

Jaguar XE Interior

As for the interior, the XE now comes fitted with a large infotainment screen on the centre console but misses out on the dual-screen layout. The multifunction steering wheel is borrowed from the I-Pace, while the pistol grip gear selector is similar to the one seen in the E-Pace and the F-Type. While at it, Jaguar has improved the cabin with better quality soft plastic as well. However, what the XE lacks is rear-seat space. 

Jaguar XE Interior

BMW has always been famous for their no non-sense cabin and the 3 Series is no different. Everything is exactly where you’d expect it to be in a Beemer and the ergonomics is spot on for its class. There are sporty bits adjoined with modern-day creature comfort as well. 

Jaguar XE Exterior Interior

On the contrary, everything about the C-Class’ cabin is focused on luxury. The well laid out cabin has leather upholstery, easy to use controls and contrasting brushed aluminium inserts all around. The C-Class is the better place to be in, in our opinion. 

Jaguar XE Exterior

Stepping inside the A4 cabin, you’d find all the familiar bits like the all-digital instrument cluster, a floating screen and it is the only car in the segment to get wooden inserts right now. As with the exterior, the A4’s cabin appears outdated compared to the other three. 

In terms of features, all four cars here come with a long standard features list which includes automatic climate control (3 Series and A4 get three-zone), TPMS, reverse camera with guideline (XE comes with 360° camera), electric seats with memory function, sunroof (XE and C-Class gets panoramic), premium music system, and more. Safety-wise, the XE comes fitted with six airbags, the C-Class has seven while the 3 and A4 boast of eight airbags. Other equipments included in all four cars are ABS with EBD and brake distribution, hill hold control, electronic stability program, and child seat anchor points.

Powertrain:

Jaguar XE Exterior

Under the hood, the XE is powered by the 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol version produces 247bhp and 365Nm, while the diesel version produces 177bhp and 430Nm. Both powertrains are mated to ZF-derived eight-speed automatic. 

Jaguar XE Exterior

Powering the 3 Series is 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. The 330i turbocharged petrol model produces 258bhp, while the oil burner churns out 190bhp in the 320d trim. The motors power the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Jaguar XE Exterior

The C-Class gets a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel which can be had in the C220d or C300d guise, where the former is good for 194bhp while the latter produces 245bhp/370Nm. The petrol is a 1.5-litre four-cylinder unit producing 184bhp and comes with a 48V mild-hybrid system or as Mercedes calls it, the EQ boost. Both engines are offered with a 9G-Tronic transmission.

Jaguar XE Exterior

Meanwhile, the A4 can be had with either 1.4-litre petrol making 148bhp and 250Nm or a 2.0-litre diesel which is good forchurns out 188bhp and 400Nm. It gets a seven-speed DCT transmission as standard.

Pricing:

Jaguar has priced the XE between Rs 44.98 and 46.33 lakhs across four trims. Meanwhile, the 3 Series retails between Rs 41.4 and 47.9 lakhs. For the C-Class, one would have to shell out between Rs 40.1 and 49.75 lakhs. And finally, the Audi comes in a price range of Rs 41.5 and 46.96 lakhs. All prices all-India ex-showroom.

BMW 3 Series Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 50.18 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 53.38 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 49.27 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 51.36 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 49.75 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 46.15 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 50.16 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 46.13 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 46.85 Lakhs onwards

