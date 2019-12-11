BS6 Mahindra Bolero facelift spied testing for the first time

- Facelifted Mahindra Bolero BS6 will be launched in early 2020

- The model is powered by a 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engine

Mahindra has been working on the BS6 compliant Bolero that is expected to be launched in India in early 2020. Now, a new spy video shared on the web reveals a test-mule of the BS6 compliant Bolero, which also features an updated fascia.

As seen in the spy images, the updated Mahindra Bolero is fitted with an emission testing device at the rear, hinting that the model is being tested for BS6 emission compliance. The front of the car has also been wrapped in camouflage, which means that the updated Bolero will also receive a redesigned fascia. Updates to the front of the Bolero would include a revised bumper, new headlamps and reworked fenders.

Mahindra had already revealed that the Bolero is the first UV (Utility Vehicle) to be certified as BS6 ready by the ICAT. Currently, the model is powered by a 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engine that produces 70bhp and 195Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a five-speed manual transmission.

Image Source