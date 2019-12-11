Please Tell Us Your City

BS6 Mahindra Bolero facelift spied testing for the first time

December 11, 2019, 03:37 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
BS6 Mahindra Bolero facelift spied testing for the first time

- Facelifted Mahindra Bolero BS6 will be launched in early 2020

- The model is powered by a 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engine

Mahindra has been working on the BS6 compliant Bolero that is expected to be launched in India in early 2020. Now, a new spy video shared on the web reveals a test-mule of the BS6 compliant Bolero, which also features an updated fascia.

Mahindra Bolero Exterior

As seen in the spy images, the updated Mahindra Bolero is fitted with an emission testing device at the rear, hinting that the model is being tested for BS6 emission compliance. The front of the car has also been wrapped in camouflage, which means that the updated Bolero will also receive a redesigned fascia. Updates to the front of the Bolero would include a revised bumper, new headlamps and reworked fenders.

Mahindra had already revealed that the Bolero is the first UV (Utility Vehicle) to be certified as BS6 ready by the ICAT. Currently, the model is powered by a 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engine that produces 70bhp and 195Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a five-speed manual transmission.

Mahindra Bolero Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 8.8 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 9.34 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 8.64 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 8.7 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 8.99 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 8.27 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 8.78 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 8.46 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 8.33 Lakhs onwards

