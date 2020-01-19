India-bound Jaguar I-Pace - Now in pictures

The Jaguar I-Pace all-electric SUV is the carmaker's first all-electric model. It's currently one of the most popular offerings from the British manufacturer and was recently listed on the Indian website hinting at its launch. Scroll down for the pictures of the car that has already bagged several prestigious auto awards including 2019 World Car of the Year, World Car Design of the Year and even the World Green Car of the Year for 2019.

Like all the other Jags showing off their signature trait, the I-Pace also features a rectangular grille with twin-pod LED headlamps on either side.

Adding weight to its sporty stance is a coupe-like roof line with a raked windshield at the rear, where slim tail lamp clusters can also be seen.

Even on the inside, things are similar to the other Jaguar models with a three-spoke multi-function steering wheel and a digital instrument cluster.

However, what's a little different is that this I-Pace comes with a new touchscreen infotainment head-unit and the cabin also gets a touch sensitive climate control system.

The Jaguar I-Pace is pure electric and powered by two electric motors and a 90 kWh battery. It’s capable of offering a range of 470km (WLTP-rated) on a single charge.

Interestingly, these electric motors in combination produce the equivalent of 395bhp and 696Nm of torque. And of course, the car comes equipped with an automatic transmission.