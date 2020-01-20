BS6 Tata Nexon facelift India launch on 22 January

- BS6 Tata Nexon facelift to be launched on same day as Altroz

- The model could be offered in eight variants

Tata Motors has revealed that the facelifted Nexon will be launched in India on 22 January. Details regarding the launch were shared by the company on their social media channels. The brand will also launch the Altroz premium hatchback on the same day.

Bookings for the BS6 Tata Nexon facelift began last week for an amount of Rs 10,000. The model was recently spotted during a TVC shoot, fitted with a sunroof. The leaked variant wise feature list, details of which are available here, misses out on the said feature, hinting that it might be a dealer level accessory.

Previously leaked information also revealed that the facelifted Tata Nexon could be offered with BS6 compliant versions of the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and the 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission options could include a six-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit. The model may be available in six colours with a contrast coloured roof, details of which can be read here.