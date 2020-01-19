Please Tell Us Your City

  • Hyundai India launches online retail experience platform ‘Click To Buy’

Hyundai India launches online retail experience platform ‘Click To Buy’

January 19, 2020, 01:15 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
22247 Views
- Online platform for purchase of Hyundai cars

- Currently launched in pilot phase with few dealers in Delhi NCR region 

Hyundai Motor India has launched its online sales platform — ‘Click to Buy’ for end to end car purchase. The company claims that ‘Click To Buy’ is a first-of-its kind online sales platform with a simple and transparent process for purchase of Hyundai cars. Currently, the online platform has been launched in a pilot phase with few dealers in Delhi NCR region. 

Click To Buy is an additional sales channel for Hyundai dealerships and will have real time connectivity with all the dealerships across India for the convenience and need of new age digital customers. A customer can avail this service by registering at the portal. Post registering, customers can choose the available Hyundai model line-up and configure the vehicle of their choice to select the exterior/interior colours along with the financing options. The user will also have an option of a personalised assistant during the purchase cycle of the vehicle, and the customer can get in touch with the allocated sales representative at any stage during the online purchase. Customers can even decide their preferred delivery options — pick the vehicle from the selected dealer or get their vehicle delivered to their doorstep. 

Commenting on this online car retail platform, SS Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India said, “With ‘Click to Buy’ Hyundai is pioneering in Digital Car Sales space. The ‘Click to Buy’ platform is India’s first online sales platform to cater to the needs of new-age digital customers for purchase of new Hyundai cars. The retail selling has witnessed a tremendous shift since the last decade and the new generation is immensely inclined to buy products online. Our new age customers are tech-savvy and Click to Buy platform will be a boon making a Happy Life for them.”

  • Hyundai
  • Creta
  • Hyundai Creta
