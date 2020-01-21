Tata Nexon EV to launch in India on 28 January

- Nexon EV expected to be priced between Rs 15-17 lakhs (ex-showroom)

- Develops 127bhp and 245Nm of peak torque

- Gets an ARAI-certified range of 312km on a single charge

While Tata Motors is yet to reveal the official launch date of the Nexon EV, we can confirm that the electric SUV will be launched in India on 28 January. We have already driven the Tata Nexon EV, and you can read our review of the electric SUV here.

With the Nexon EV, Tata Motors has essentially revealed the design of the regular Nexon facelift, which is due for launch tomorrow. The Nexon EV will be available in three variants – XM, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. It will come loaded with equipment and the top-spec version will get features like an electric sunroof, leatherette seats, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, automatic climate control, and a seven-inch touchscreen display among others.

The Nexon EV also gets five-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash tests, and features safety equipment like dual airbags, ABS with EBD and corner stability control. Under the hood, it will be powered by a three-phase permanent magnet synchronous motor that puts out 127bhp and 245Nm of peak torque. The electric motor is paired to a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion, liquid-cooled battery pack that offers an ARAI-certified range of 312km. It comes with IP67 certification for dust and water resistance in one-meter of water.

A 3.3kW bundled charger can charge the battery pack from 20-100 per cent in eight hours, while a 25kW fast charger can charge the battery from 0-80 percent in 60 minutes. These fast chargers will initially be installed at select Tata dealerships across 22 Indian cities where the Nexon EV will be sold. The compact electric SUV is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 15-17 lakhs (ex-showroom).