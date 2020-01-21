Hyundai Aura launched in India; prices start at Rs 5.79 lakhs

Hyundai has launched its Aura compact sedan in India at Rs 5.79 lakhs (ex-showroom, all India). The South Korean automaker’s new compact sedan is being offered in 12 variants and six colour schemes across three engine and two gearbox options.

The Aura is Hyundai’s second car in the compact sedan segment and is based on the Grandi10 Nios hatchback. On the outside, the Aura gets the family Hyundai face with the chrome grille, twin boomerang shaped LED DRLs with projectors for the headlamps and the fog lamps.

In profile you can barely notice the compact sedan length of the car thanks to the way the C-pillar meets the bootlid. The R15 alloy wheels are diamond cut and have a sharp design that goes well with the elements of the car. At the rear you get LED tail lamps and chrome garnish on the lid of the boot door.

Inside, you get a brown and black cabin with elements quite similar to that of the Nios hatchback. The highlight of the cabin is of course the eight-inch touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and multiple connectivity options. The touchscreen system has been integrated into one big unit with the semi-digital speedometer and lends a nice, premium and modern touch to the design. In addition, you get climate control as well as height adjustment for the driver’s seat.

The Aura will be offered with three BS6 compliant engines- two petrol and one diesel. The standard petrol engine is a 1.2-litre unit producing 81bhp/114Nm while the second one is a 1.0-litre turbocharged unit producing 98bhp/172Nm. The 1.2-litre unit can be had with either a five-speed manual/five-speed automated manual while the smaller petrol unit only gets a manual five-speed gearbox. It is the first turbocharged petrol engine in the compact sedan segment. The diesel engine for the Aura is the same as the Xcent, a 1.2-litre four-cylinder producing 74bhp/190Nm and will also be offered with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT.

The Hyundai Aura is rival for the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze and the Volkswagen Ameo.

Prices for the Hyundai Aura:

Aura 1.2-Petrol E Manual: Rs 5.79 lakhs

Aura 1.2-Petrol S Manual: Rs 6.55 lakhs

Aura 1.2-Petrol S AMT: Rs 7.05 lakhs

Aura 1.2-Petrol S CNG: Rs 7.28 lakhs

Aura 1.2-Petrol SX Manual: Rs 7.29 lakhs

Aura 1.2-Petrol SX(O) Manual: Rs 7.85 lakhs

Aura 1.2-Petrol SX Plus AMT: Rs 8.04 lakhs

Aura 1.0-Petrol SX Plus Manual: Rs 8.54 lakhs

Aura 1.2 Diesel S Manual: Rs 7.73 lakhs

Aura 1.2 Diesel S AMT: Rs 8.23 lakhs

Aura 1.2 Diesel SX(O) Manual: Rs 9.03 lakhs

Aura 1.2 Diesel SX Plus Manual: Rs 9.22 lakhs