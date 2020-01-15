Tata Altroz scores 5 star rating in Global NCAP crash tests

- Scores five and three stars in in adult and child occupant safety, respectively

- Altroz’s structure was rated as stable and offered very good protection

Ahead of its launch on 22 January, the Tata Altroz has secured a perfect five-star rating in adult occupant safety in the Global NCAP crash tests. It also received three stars in child occupant safety. This is only the second Indian car after the Tata Nexon to receive five-star safety at Global NCAP.

The Altroz scored a commendable 16.13 points out of 17 in adult occupant protection. The Tata Altroz was subjected to a front offset crash test as well as a side-impact test. GNCAP concluded that the Altroz’s body shell was said to be stable and it provided good protection to front occupants head, neck and knees, while also providing adequate protection for the chest.

In child occupant safety, the Altroz scored 29 points out of a total 49. It was noted that the protection for the 1.5-year-old child dummy was good. However, the car took a hit in its safety ratings as the three-year-old dummy’s seat backrest unlatched during the crash and the dummy’s head hit the interior of the car.

It should be noted that this is the first time GNCAP has crash tested a car before it is launched in the domestic market. What’s more, the top-spec trim of the Altroz was tested by GNCAP. However, it reasoned that since safety features like ABS with EBD, dual airbags, Corner Stability Control ISOFIX mounts, speed alert system and seatbelt reminder are standard across the range, a higher-spec variant was selected.

The Altroz will be offered with a 1.2-litre petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Both the powertrains will be available with a five-speed manual transmission. Tata Motors is also working on a turbocharged 1.2-litre petrol engine and a six-speed DCT automatic. However, these options will be offered at in the second half of 2020.