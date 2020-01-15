Audi Q8 launched: Now in pictures

Audi has further expanded the Q-product line-up in India with the launch of the Q8. The company claims that the Q8 55 TFSI offers a fine balance of luxury and off-road duty. Here below are its distinctive highlights.

The Q8 gets a single frame grille in octagonal design with more pronounced air intakes.

The SUV has a sporty design with broad C-pillar that resemble the popular race winning Quattro cars.

The sharp and sleek LED taillights are connected by an LED strip.

The vehicle gets a trapezoidal tailpipe design.

The Audi Q8 claims to offer a driver-focussed cockpit design.

The SUV gets a two-screen button-less MMI navigation system with touch response.

The vehicle gets Bang & Olufsen 3D surround sound system.

The Audi Q8 offers ample luggage room of 1,755 litres.

The SUV is powered by 3.0-litre TFSI with 48V mild-hybrid technology that generates 336bhp/500Nm.