Audi Q8 launched: Now in pictures

January 15, 2020, 09:43 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
1858 Views
Audi Q8 launched: Now in pictures

Audi has further expanded the Q-product line-up in India with the launch of the Q8. The company claims that the Q8 55 TFSI offers a fine balance of luxury and off-road duty. Here below are its distinctive highlights.

Audi Q8 Front Grille

The Q8 gets a single frame grille in octagonal design with more pronounced air intakes. 

Audi Q8 Exterior

The SUV has a sporty design with broad C-pillar that resemble the popular race winning Quattro cars.

Audi Q8 Rear view

The sharp and sleek LED taillights are connected by an LED strip. 

Audi Q8 Rear view

The vehicle gets a trapezoidal tailpipe design. 

Audi Q8 Interior

The Audi Q8 claims to offer a driver-focussed cockpit design. 

Audi Q8 Dashboard

The SUV gets a two-screen button-less MMI navigation system with touch response.

Audi Q8 Music System

The vehicle gets Bang & Olufsen 3D surround sound system.

Audi Q8 Boot Space

The Audi Q8 offers ample luggage room of 1,755 litres.

Audi Q8 Engine

The SUV is powered by 3.0-litre TFSI with 48V mild-hybrid technology that generates 336bhp/500Nm. 

Audi Q8 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 1.61 Crores onwards
Bangalore₹ 1.68 Crores onwards
New Delhi₹ 1.54 Crores onwards
Pune₹ 1.61 Crores onwards
Hyderabad₹ 1.6 Crores onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 1.55 Crores onwards
Chennai₹ 1.61 Crores onwards
Kolkata₹ 1.48 Crores onwards
Chandigarh₹ 1.5 Crores onwards

