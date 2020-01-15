Audi A8 L launch in India in February 2020

- Due for India launch in February 2020

- Based on MLB Evo platform

The Audi A8 L has been due for launch in India for quite some time now. This time around, we have learnt that the company finally plans to launch the A8 L in India in February 2020. Based on the MLB Evo platform, Audi’s flagship sedan will only be introduced in the long wheelbase guise along with a petrol engine option.

In terms of features, the new Audi A8 L will be offered with all the modern bells and whistles in the form of the Audi Virtual Cockpit system, heated and massaging seats, Matrix LED headlamps, twin touchscreen display, Bang & Olufsen surround sound system, panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control and more. In terms of dimensions, the upcoming premium sedan measures 5,302mm in length, 1,945mm in width, 1,488mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 3,128mm.

Internationally, the Audi A8 L is available with multiple engine options. However, in India the vehicle is likely to be offered with a single 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine. As for safety, the vehicle will get multiple airbags, drives modes, auto park assist, ABS with EBD, ESC and more. More details about the Audi A8 L will be known post its official launch in India next month. Post launch, the vehicle will compete against the likes of the Jaguar XJ L, Mercedes-Benz S-Class and the BMW 7 Series.