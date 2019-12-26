Please Tell Us Your City

New Audi A8L India launch in February 2020

December 26, 2019, 05:13 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
New Audi A8L India launch in February 2020

- Bookings for the new Audi A8L have begun 

- The model will be offered with a petrol engine at launch

Audi India has lined up a few launches ahead of the new year that is set to begin in less than a week. In January, the brand will launch the Q8 flagship SUV in the country followed by the launch of the A8L in February 2020.

The flagship sedan from Audi, the new A8L will arrive in the LWB form and rival against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Jaguar XJ L and the BMW 7 Series. Bookings for the model have already commenced for the model which is expected to be assembled at the company’s facility in Aurangabad.

Based on the Volkswagen Group’s MLB Evo platform, the new Audi A8L measures 5,302mm in length, 1,945mm in width and 1,488mm in height while the wheelbase stands at 3,128mm. Feature highlights of the new A8L include LED matrix headlamps, Audi’s virtual cockpit, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, climate control and various massage functions. Also on offer could be Level 3 autonomous technology.

Powertrain options on the new Audi A8L could include a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine and a 3.0-litre V6 diesel motor. The petrol engine would be available at launch while the diesel mill may be launched later.

