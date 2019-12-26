Top Electric Vehicle news in 2019

Growing environmental concerns have encouraged car manufacturers to work on electric vehicle development. Hyundai introduced the Kona electric vehicle in the country earlier this year, while leading car manufacturers like Volkswagen, Maruti Suzuki, Kia and others have been working on electric vehicle development. Recently, the country also witnessed the unveiling of the ZS EV by MG Motor and the Nexon EV by Tata Motors and both of them are due for their India launch in January 2020. As we call it wraps for 2019, here below are the top EV news highlights for 2019.

Hyundai Kona Electric cheaper by Rs 1.59 lakhs

Back in July, Hyundai launched the Kona electric in India for a price of Rs 25.30 lakhs. Soon, Hyundai Motor reduced the prices for the Kona electric by Rs 1.59 lakhs in lieu of the reduction in GST on electric vehicles announced by the government. The GST rate on electric vehicles has been brought down from 12 per-cent to 5 per-cent. This resulted in the prices of the Kona Electric reducing from Rs 25.30 lakhs to Rs 23.71 lakhs (all prices, ex-showroom, India).

Electric Bajaj Qute spied

The electric version of the Bajaj Qute was spied on test in India with a QCar badge at the rear. However, the test mule is a ‘Left Hand Drive’ (LHD) version, which suggests that the vehicle will be exported to the international markets. It is believed that the electric version of the Qute will be first introduced in the international markets and might be launched in India at a later date.

Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E name trademark for upcoming electric car

The electric version of Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, is likely to be called the ‘Futuro-E’. Maruti Suzuki might showcase the Futuro-E at the 2020 Auto Expo event in February next year. The Wagon R based electric vehicle was spotted on test in the country on a few occasions and it is believed that the vehicle will offer a driving range of around 150-200kms. Back in October, Maruti Suzuki stated that it will not launch the electric vehicle in the country in 2020. The company has cited a lack of charging infrastructure and the high cost as one of the main reasons for this postponement.

Volkswagen Group plans to introduce 75 electric vehicles by 2029

Last month, the German car manufacturer revealed that it plans to invest 60 billion Euros in electric mobility and hybrids from 2020-2024. It will be launching no less than 75 electric vehicles and 60 hybrids by the end of 2029. Of the total investment, more than 40 per cent will be spent on property, plant and equipment along with all the research and development costs during the planning period.

Kia Seltos Electric under development

Kia Motors made a strong debut in India with the Seltos SUV. The company has reportedly commenced work on the electric version of the Seltos which is likely to be unveiled in next few months. Reports indicate that the Seltos Electric is internally codenamed as the SP2 EV. It will share its body panels and interiors with the standard model, but is expected to get subtle styling tweaks, which are likely to be in-line with the design changes on the EV versions of the Kia Soul and the Niro SUVs.

Now search electric car charging stations on Google Maps

Google Maps has added a new feature that lets a user search for electric car charging stations. When a user searches for a place to charge the vehicle, the options also specify the plugs in the filter bar. However, since India is currently in the transitory phase of upgrading to electric vehicles, only a few outlets will feature CHAdeMO and CCS charging plugs. These details are particularly helpful in the international market as manufacturers like Jaguar and BMW use CCS, while the likes of Mitsubishi and Nissan use CHAdeMO.

MG ZS - Electric tech explained

MG Motor will launch the ZS EV in India in January 2020. The ZS electric vehicle is equipped with an electric motor which puts out 143bhp and 353Nm of torque. The battery pack features a sophisticated management system and an IP-67 rating, which essentially means that it’s water-resistant up to one metre and also provides protection from dust. The vehicle gets three driving modes – Eco, Normal and Sport, along with three levels of regenerative braking.

Tata Nexon EV revealed

Tata Motors revealed the Nexon EV in India ahead of its official launch in January 2020. The Nexon EV will be available in three variants - XZ+ LUX, XZ+ (both in two tone colour options) and XM (in single tone). The electric vehicle will be offered in three colour options – teal blue, moonlit silver and glacier white. Bookings for the Nexon EV have commenced for a token amount of Rs 21,000. As for the pricing, the Nexon EV will be priced between Rs 15 lakhs to Rs 17 lakhs (ex-showroom).