  Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E name trademarked for upcoming electric car

Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E name trademarked for upcoming electric car

December 10, 2019, 11:01 AM IST by Ajinkya Lad
- Futuro-E could be the name of upcoming EV

- Likely to be based on the new WagonR

- Expected to be launched next year

Maruti Suzuki has trademarked the name 'Futuro-E' for an upcoming vehicle. The name was trademarked earlier this month, which makes us believe that it may be used for its upcoming electric vehicle.

Maruti Suzuki has been road testing the international-spec WagonR EV in India for almost a year now. The first EV from India's largest carmaker is likely to be launched sometime next year. If the upcoming EV is indeed the Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E, we can expect it to debut at the Auto Expo 2020.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Badge

Recently, a Maruti Suzuki WagonR based test mule was spotted testing without an exhaust system. This could be the EV that Maruti Suzuki plans to launch in India. While details are sparse at the moment, reports suggest that Maruti’s first EV in India will have a range of around 150-200km. It is expected to come with fast charging capability as well.

Once launched, the Maruti Suzuki electric car will compete against the Tata Tiago and Tigor EVs. Expect it to carry a price tag under Rs 10 lakhs (ex-showroom).

