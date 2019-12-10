Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Nissan India kicks off 11th edition of ‘Happy with Nissan’

Nissan India kicks off 11th edition of ‘Happy with Nissan’

December 10, 2019, 10:46 AM IST by Santosh Nair
6442 Views
Be the first to comment
Nissan India kicks off 11th edition of ‘Happy with Nissan’

- Free 60-point car check-up, car wash and up to 20 percent discount on labour charges

- Up to 30 percent discount on accessories

- Option to upgrade their cars to a new Nissan or Datsun model

Nissan has just launched the 11th edition of the ‘Happy with Nissan’ aftersales service campaign in India. The campaign will be held from 10-20 December, 2019.

Through this ‘Happy with Nissan’ campaign, Nissan and Datsun customers can avail attractive discounts and special offers from authorised dealerships. It includes a 60-point free vehicle check-up, free car top wash, up to 30 percent discount on accessories, up to 20 percent discount on labour charges, and assured gifts.

Nissan Kicks Exterior

Nissan and Datsun customers can also upgrade their existing cars to the Nissan Kicks, or even the most affordable automatic models from the Datsun stable. The campaign will see Nissan reach out to educate customers about the benefits of visiting authorised Nissan and Datsun service centres, the use of genuine spare parts, oils and accessories to maximize the efficiency and durability of their cars.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan India, said, “’Happy with Nissan’ is testimony to our customer-centric approach and commitment towards a great ownership experience. Every time a customer chooses a Nissan or a Datsun car, it commences a long-lasting relationship with the brand. This relationship is based on our commitment to provide the best of service and satisfaction.”

  • Nissan
  • Kicks
  • Nissan Kicks
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Nissan Kicks Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.2 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 11.62 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 10.71 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 11.02 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 11.32 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 10.83 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 11.11 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 10.71 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 10.61 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Nissan Kicks Should it be your next car? Test 6 Minute Review

Nissan Kicks Should it be your next car? Test 6 Minute Review

SUVs are surely in the limelight currently. Wit ...

49 Likes
12047 Views

Nissan Terrano: First Drive

Nissan Terrano: First Drive

First drive report of the new Urban Compact SUV ...

241 Likes
148676 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Unveils on : Dec 2019

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Unveils on : Dec 2019

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in