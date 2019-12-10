Nissan India kicks off 11th edition of ‘Happy with Nissan’

- Free 60-point car check-up, car wash and up to 20 percent discount on labour charges

- Up to 30 percent discount on accessories

- Option to upgrade their cars to a new Nissan or Datsun model

Nissan has just launched the 11th edition of the ‘Happy with Nissan’ aftersales service campaign in India. The campaign will be held from 10-20 December, 2019.

Through this ‘Happy with Nissan’ campaign, Nissan and Datsun customers can avail attractive discounts and special offers from authorised dealerships. It includes a 60-point free vehicle check-up, free car top wash, up to 30 percent discount on accessories, up to 20 percent discount on labour charges, and assured gifts.

Nissan and Datsun customers can also upgrade their existing cars to the Nissan Kicks, or even the most affordable automatic models from the Datsun stable. The campaign will see Nissan reach out to educate customers about the benefits of visiting authorised Nissan and Datsun service centres, the use of genuine spare parts, oils and accessories to maximize the efficiency and durability of their cars.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan India, said, “’Happy with Nissan’ is testimony to our customer-centric approach and commitment towards a great ownership experience. Every time a customer chooses a Nissan or a Datsun car, it commences a long-lasting relationship with the brand. This relationship is based on our commitment to provide the best of service and satisfaction.”