Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Nexon EV unveiled: All you need to know

Tata Nexon EV unveiled: All you need to know

December 19, 2019, 06:42 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
2058 Views
Be the first to comment
Tata Nexon EV unveiled: All you need to know

- Bookings commence on 20 December for a token amount of Rs 21,000

- A 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery powers the permanent-magnet AC motor

- Available in three variants – XZ+ LUX, XZ+ and XM

Tata Motors has showcased the electric version of its popular selling Nexon compact SUV. The Nexon EV is available in three variants - XZ+ LUX, XZ+ (both in two tone colour options) and XM (in single tone). The electric vehicle will be offered in three colour options – teal blue, moonlit silver and glacier white. Bookings for the Nexon EV will begin tomorrow for a token amount of Rs 21,000. The electric compact SUV will be launched in India in January 2020 and is expected to be priced between Rs 15 to Rs 17 lakhs (ex-showroom).   

The Tata Nexon EV is equipped with a 127bhp permanent-magnet AC motor which is powered by a 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery. The electric motor produces 245Nm of torque which enables the vehicle to accelerate from 0-100kmph in just 9.9 seconds. The battery pack meets IP67 standards which makes it dust and water proof. Tata Motors claims that the Nexon EV offers a driving range of more than 300kms. When plugged into a Fast DC Charger, the Nexon EV can replenish 80 per cent of battery capacity within 60 minutes. In addition, the Nexon EV can be charged from any 15amp plug point. The vehicle gets two drive mode options – Drive and Sport. Additionally, the vehicle gets smart tech features like regenerative braking, smart regen with creep feature and hill ascent and descent assist function.

The Nexon EV is based on the Impact Design 2.0 language. The electric vehicle’s fascia features a sporty central grille with signature tri-arrows, wide grille with signature Humanity Line running from lamp to lamp. As for the interior, the Nexon EV features a seven-inch Harman infotainment system which supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The electric compact SUV offers 35 Mobile App based connected features, ranging from remote commands, vehicle tracking, driving behavior analytics, navigation and remote diagnostics. Moreover, the ZConnect app enables owners to locate the nearby charging points, TML service stations, set-up speed alerts, track vehicle location and many more features.

  • Tata
  • Nexon EV
  • Tata Nexon EV
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Popular Videos

New Tata Safari Storme Varicor 400 Review

New Tata Safari Storme Varicor 400 Review

The Tata Safari Storme Varicor 400 in its lates ...

2091 Likes
299792 Views

Tata Tiago Review

Tata Tiago Review

The New Tata Tiago does quite a few things righ ...

4691 Likes
913399 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Unveils on : Dec 2019

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Unveils on : Dec 2019

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in