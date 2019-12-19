Hyundai Aura revealed: Now in pictures

Hyundai Aura has been showcased ahead of its official launch in India next year. Post launch, the Hyundai Aura is expected to replace the Xcent – which will be used in the commercial market. The compact sedan shares underpinnings with the Grand i10 Nios. Here below are its distinctive exterior highlights.

The Hyundai Aura gets a new black honeycomb mesh grille with twin boomerang DRLs and chrome surrounds.

The compact sedan get new arrow shaped fog lamp inserts, to distinguish it from the Grand i10 Nios.

The Aura gets the same set of projector headlamps as its hatchback sibling.

The sides look fresh with two unique character lines and R15 Diamond cut type alloy wheels.

The Hyundai Aura measures of 3,995mm in length, height of 1,520mm and width of 1,680mm. The vehicle has a wheelbase of 2,450mm.

The rear section features sporty bumper design and sharp LED tail Lamp design with three-dimensional outer Lens.

The trunk Lid Garnish of chrome strip with glossy black wrap around adds to its overall aesthetics.

The Aura gets a shark fin antennae to further enhance its overall aesthetics.

Photo Credits: Kaustubh Gandhi