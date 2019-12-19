Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai Aura compact sedan to be launched in India on 21 January

Hyundai Aura compact sedan to be launched in India on 21 January

December 19, 2019, 10:28 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
1634 Views
Be the first to comment
Hyundai Aura compact sedan to be launched in India on 21 January

-New compact sedan from Hyundai

-Will be offered with BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engines

The recently unveiled Hyundai Aura will be launched for the Indian market on 21 January. It is a new compact sedan that will be slotted above the Xcent and takes on the likes of the Volkswagen Ameo, Honda Amaze and the Maruti Dzire. We expect that Hyundai will price the Aura in the range of Rs six lakhs to Rs nine lakhs. 

We have already looked into the major exterior highlights of the Hyundai Aura and you can read about that here. The Aura is one of the first Hyundai’s to get a complete BS6 range and will be offered with two petrol engines and one diesel engine. A five-speed manual is standard but the naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol and 1.2 diesel get the option of a five-speed automated manual also. 

Hyundai has also revealed the feature list for the Aura and it is on the lines of what is being offered with the Grand i10 Nios. You get the 8.0-inch touchscreen system with Arakmys sound system, eco coating technology, digital speedometer, steering mounted audio controls, wireless charging and adjustable headrests for the rear occupants. 

  • Hyundai
  • Aura
  • Hyundai Aura
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Popular Videos

Hyundai Elantra Review

Hyundai Elantra Review

The Hyundai Elantra in its new avatar arrived i ...

5109 Likes
428350 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

1189 Likes
214004 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Unveils on : Dec 2019

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Unveils on : Dec 2019

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in