Hyundai Aura compact sedan to be launched in India on 21 January

-New compact sedan from Hyundai

-Will be offered with BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engines

The recently unveiled Hyundai Aura will be launched for the Indian market on 21 January. It is a new compact sedan that will be slotted above the Xcent and takes on the likes of the Volkswagen Ameo, Honda Amaze and the Maruti Dzire. We expect that Hyundai will price the Aura in the range of Rs six lakhs to Rs nine lakhs.

We have already looked into the major exterior highlights of the Hyundai Aura and you can read about that here. The Aura is one of the first Hyundai’s to get a complete BS6 range and will be offered with two petrol engines and one diesel engine. A five-speed manual is standard but the naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol and 1.2 diesel get the option of a five-speed automated manual also.

Hyundai has also revealed the feature list for the Aura and it is on the lines of what is being offered with the Grand i10 Nios. You get the 8.0-inch touchscreen system with Arakmys sound system, eco coating technology, digital speedometer, steering mounted audio controls, wireless charging and adjustable headrests for the rear occupants.