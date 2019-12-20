MG ZS EV to be offered in two variants and three colours

-Two variants Excite and Exclusive

-Will be launched in January 2020

The MG ZS EV will be launched in India in two variants and three colours along with one powertrain option. The two variants are the entry-level Excite and the higher spec Exclusive while the colours include blue, red and white.

Exclusive variant

The top-spec Exclusive variant gets all the bells and whistles offered with the ZS EV. Exterior bits include R17 alloy wheels, LED DRLs, chrome exterior trim, body coloured ORVMs with integrated indicators.

The car is quite loaded up in terms of features with things like leather upholstery, i-SMART 2.0 connected car tech via a 20.32cm display and six speakers in addition to the auto headlamps and cruise control.

Excite variant

The Excite variant loses out on the leather upholstery, button start, dual pane sunroof, chrome door handles, PM 2.5 airfilter, power driver’s seat, rain sensing wipers, power folding mirrors, i-SMART 2.0 connected car technology and heated mirrors.

Safety features

Both variants of the ZS EV get six airbags, ESP, ABS with EBD, hill start and descent control, TPMS, pedestrian warning system, ISOFIX child seat mounting points, seatbelt pretensioners and rear fog lamps.

The MG ZS EV will be launched in India in January 2020 and it will directly compete against the Hyundai Kona EV. It is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 20 lakhs-Rs 25 lakhs.