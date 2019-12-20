Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • MG ZS EV to be offered in two variants and three colours

MG ZS EV to be offered in two variants and three colours

December 20, 2019, 07:35 AM IST by Desirazu Venkat
34 Views
Be the first to comment
MG ZS EV to be offered in two variants and three colours

-Two variants Excite and Exclusive

-Will be launched in January 2020 

The MG ZS EV will be launched in India in two variants and three colours along with one powertrain option. The two variants are the entry-level Excite and the higher spec Exclusive while the colours include blue, red and white. 

Exclusive variant 

The top-spec Exclusive variant gets all the bells and whistles offered with the ZS EV. Exterior bits include R17 alloy wheels, LED DRLs, chrome exterior trim, body coloured ORVMs with integrated indicators. 

The car is quite loaded up in terms of features with things like leather upholstery, i-SMART 2.0 connected car tech via a 20.32cm display and six speakers in addition to the auto headlamps and cruise control. 

Excite variant

The Excite variant loses out on the leather upholstery, button start,  dual pane sunroof, chrome door handles, PM 2.5 airfilter, power driver’s seat, rain sensing wipers, power folding mirrors, i-SMART 2.0 connected car technology and heated mirrors.

Safety features

Both variants of the ZS EV get six airbags, ESP, ABS with EBD, hill start and descent control, TPMS, pedestrian warning system, ISOFIX child seat mounting points, seatbelt pretensioners and rear fog lamps. 

The MG ZS EV will be launched in India in January 2020 and it will directly compete against the Hyundai Kona EV. It is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 20 lakhs-Rs 25 lakhs. 

  • MG
  • ZS EV
  • MG ZS EV
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Popular Videos

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

It is a big day for MG India as its Hector SUV ...

369 Likes
44884 Views

Relevant, Comfortable, and Feature Packed, The MG Hector Has A Lot Going For It

Relevant, Comfortable, and Feature Packed, The MG Hector Has A Lot Going For It

With a price tag ranging from Rs 15 to Rs 20 la ...

369 Likes
44883 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Unveils on : Dec 2019

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Unveils on : Dec 2019

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in