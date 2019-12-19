Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Electric BMW X3 powertrain details revealed

Electric BMW X3 powertrain details revealed

December 19, 2019, 06:37 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
1053 Views
Be the first to comment
Electric BMW X3 powertrain details revealed

- Will get a range of around 440 kilometres

- Production to commence in 2020

BMW has officially revealed additional details of the upcoming electric X3. Christened as the iX3, the SUV would be the first pure electric vehicle to roll out for the newly-formed iNext electric sub-brand. When the production commences next year, the iX3 will be powered by the fifth generation of BMW’s eDrive powertrain which will also do duty in the upcoming i4 sedan and iNext SUV.

This new-gen powertrain will make use of a 74kWh battery pack. With the help of new-age technologies, the ratio between motor output and weight of the drive system is improved by around 30 per cent over the previous generation. The maximum output of the electric motor is 210kw (or 286 horsepower) and the torque is rated at 400Nm. The output of the motor is transferred to rear wheels only. Under the WLTP cycle, the iX3 claims to have a range of ‘more than 440 kilometres’ and low power consumption of just 20kWh/100 kilometres.

BMW X3 Exterior

BMW says that the related advantage of the iX3 is more than 30 per cent compared a standard X3 sDrive 20d when average European power supply during the car’s usage phase. And if the vehicle is charged with green electricity the advantage is around 60 per cent. Apart from that, under the Plug&Play system on the BMW’s batteries, the high voltage battery of the iX3 gets a second life as a stationary battery pack for the period following the first long life in the car.

The BMW iX3 will be produced for the world by the joint venture BMW Brilliance Automotive in Shenyang, China. We do expect the iX3 to make its way to the Indian market as well but that will happen only after it goes on sale in international markets. It will rival the likes of Mercedes-Benz EQC, Audi e-tron and Jaguar iPace in the growing electric-SUV segment.

  • BMW
  • bmw x3
  • x3
  • iX3
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

BMW X3 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 67.75 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 71.99 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 66.16 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 65.33 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 67.1 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 62.28 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 68.66 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 62.25 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 63.19 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

BMW X7 Features and More Price Rs 98.90 Lakhs Onwards

BMW X7 Features and More Price Rs 98.90 Lakhs Onwards

BMW has launched its all-new X7 in India. You c ...

122 Likes
9257 Views

Audi A4 vs Mercedes-Benz C class vs BMW 3 series

Audi A4 vs Mercedes-Benz C class vs BMW 3 series

Want to buy your first premium car and are as c ...

1054 Likes
327083 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Jan 2020

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in