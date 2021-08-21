BMW iX3 gets its first major update

- Refreshed exterior design with hints from the iX and i4

- New M Sport Package

Within a year after its global premiere, the BMW iX3 has received its first major update in the form of exterior design tweaks, a new M Sport package and improved specification.

Taking inspiration from the other pure-electric BMWs like the iX and i4, the iX3 also gets a boost in performance and charging features. Upfront, the characteristic kidney grille is now bigger and more imposing in the single frame done in Pearl-effect chrome with a blue accent. The headlights are now ten millimetres slimmer while the lower air intake comes with ten-stage active air flap control to cool the drive system and brakes. There are a host of blue accents seen all around as well.

Under the skin, the fifth-generation eDrive has a charging capacity of up to 150kW – capable of going from 0 to 80 per cent in 34 minutes. Moreover, up to 100kms or range can be added in just 10 minutes. The battery density is up by 20 per cent and gross energy is now 80kWh providing a driving range of 460kms under WLTP.

With the iX3 M Sport Pro package, there are four exterior metallic body paint colours added including carbon black, mineral white, photonic blue and sophisto grey. The 19-inch black aerodynamic wheels, automatic tailgate, adaptive suspension, heated steering wheel and a panoramic sunroof are new as well.

Other additions to the iX3 M Sport Pro includes a head-up display, Harman Kardon surround sound, gesture control, parking assistant plus, darkened headlights, automatic high beam assistant, comfort access and lumbar support and IconicSounds Electric developed in collaboration with Hans Zimmer.

The updated iX3 will be showcased at the 2021 IAA Mobility event in Munich and will be produced at the BMW Brilliance Automotive JV’s Shenyang facility in China from September.