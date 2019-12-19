Please Tell Us Your City

  MG ZS EV - Top 4 interior highlights

MG ZS EV - Top 4 interior highlights

December 19, 2019, 06:08 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
MG ZS EV - Top 4 interior highlights

The MG ZS EV is an all-electric SUV is based on the popular MG ZS that is sold abroad. The Indian market, however, only will get the EV variant, the top four interior highlights of which are listed below. 

MG ZS EV Music System

1. New touch screen system

This ZS EV features an updated version of the Hector’s infotainment system. It is dubbed as the iSmart EV 2.0 and gets a new graphic interface and improved hardware over the Hector’s iSmart system.

MG ZS EV Instrument Panel

2. Connected car technology

The iSmart EV 2.0 also features music from Gaana app, weather by Accuweather and real-time maps with charging station locator from TomTom. It's also equipped with an embedded SIM card for internet connectivity and even to connect to an external home Wi-Fi network or mobile hotspot.

MG ZS EV Interior

3. Panoramic roof

The panoramic sunroof was one of the Hector's USP much appreciated by buyers. MG has made sure to provide the same huge roof in the ZS EV too, to add to the feeling of space and boost the ambience inside the cabin.

MG ZS EV Dashboard

4. Air filter

Another highlight in the ZS EV's cabin is an inbuilt PM 2.5 air filter. There's a CO2 saver feature which displays the amount of carbon-dioxide the owners are saving in real-time. It is all in an attempt to further its green quotient.

MG ZS EV Interior
