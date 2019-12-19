Hyundai Aura unveiled in India

-New compact sedan that will be slotted in above the Xcent

- Will be offered with two BS6 compliant petrol and one BS6 compliant diesel engine

Hyundai has officially unveiled the Aura compact sedan in India. This is a new compact sedan from Hyundai and finds a place above the already established Xcent sub-4 sedan. This is similar to what Hyundai has done with the Grand i10 and the Grand i10 Nios.

In front, the Aura gets the family Hyundai face with the chrome grille, twin boomerang shaped LED DRLs with projectors for the headlamps and the fog lamps.

In profile you can barely notice the compact sedan length of the car thanks to the way the C-pillar meets the bootlid. The R15 alloy wheels are diamond cut and have a sharp design that goes well with the elements of the car. At the rear you get LED tail lamps, chrome garnish on the lid of the boot door.

The interior design of the Aura has not been revealed as yet but from the plethora of spy images that we have seen, the Aura is expected to retain the beige and black tones of the Xcent but with most of the elements taken from the interior of the Nios. However, Hyundai has announced the features and this includes 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment with Arkamys sound technology, digital speedometer, steering mounted audio controls, wireless charging and adjustable headrests for the rear occupants.

Hyundai has already revealed that the Aura will be offered with three BS6 compliant engines- two petrol and one diesel. The standard petrol engine is a 1.2-litre unit producing 81bhp/114Nm while the second one is a 1.0-litre turbocharged unit producing 98bhp/172Nm. The 1.2-litre unit can be had with either a five-speed manual/five-speed automated manual while the smaller petrol unit only gets a manual five-speed gearbox. It is the first turbocharged petrol engine in the compact sedan segment.

The diesel engine for the Aura is the same as the Xcent, a 1.2-litre four-cylinder producing 74bhp/190Nm and will also be offered with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT.

The Hyundai Aura will be offered with three warranty packages. Three years/100,000km, four years/50,000km and five years/40,000km.

The Hyundai Aura is expected to be priced in the range of Rs six lakhs to Rs nine lakhs. It is a rival for the higher spec versions of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Volkswagen Ameo and the Honda Amaze.