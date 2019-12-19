Tata Nexon EV: Variants explained

The Tata Nexon has been unveiled earlier today. While the model will be launched in the country next month, Tata Motors has revealed the details and variant wise features of the brand’s first EV based on the Ziptron technology.

Powering the Tata Nexon EV is a 30.2 kWh battery that produces 127bhp and 245Nm of torque. This engine is said to have a driving range north of the 300kms mark. The model will be offered in three colour options including Teal Blue, Glacier White and Moonlit Silver and three trims including XM, XZ Plus and XZ Plus Lux. Following are the trim wise features on the Nexon EV.

Tata Nexon EV XM

The Nexon EV XM will be the base trim for the model and comes equipped with the following features.

Automatic climate control

Drive modes (Drive and Sport)

Dual airbags

ABS and EBD

Cornering Stability Control

Connected car app

Push button start

All four power windows

Electric tailgate

16-inch steel wheels with EV highlight cover

Tata Nexon EV XZ Plus

In addition to the features offered with the XM trim, the Nexon EV XZ Plus trim will be available with the following features

Contrast coloured roof

16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels

Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Reverse parking camera

Leather wrapped steering wheel

Fog lamps with cornering function

Wearable key

Tata Nexon EV XZ Plus Lux

In addition to the features available on the XZ Plus trim, the Nexon EV XZ Plus Lux trim will be offered with the following features.

Electric sunroof

Automatic headlamps

Automatic rain sensing wipers

Leatherette seats