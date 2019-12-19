Tata Nexon EV: Variants explained

The Tata Nexon has been unveiled earlier today. While the model will be launched in the country next month, Tata Motors has revealed the details and variant wise features of the brand’s first EV based on the Ziptron technology.
Powering the Tata Nexon EV is a 30.2 kWh battery that produces 127bhp and 245Nm of torque. This engine is said to have a driving range north of the 300kms mark. The model will be offered in three colour options including Teal Blue, Glacier White and Moonlit Silver and three trims including XM, XZ Plus and XZ Plus Lux. Following are the trim wise features on the Nexon EV.
Tata Nexon EV XM
The Nexon EV XM will be the base trim for the model and comes equipped with the following features.
Automatic climate control
Drive modes (Drive and Sport)
Dual airbags
ABS and EBD
Cornering Stability Control
Connected car app
Push button start
All four power windows
Electric tailgate
16-inch steel wheels with EV highlight cover
Tata Nexon EV XZ Plus
In addition to the features offered with the XM trim, the Nexon EV XZ Plus trim will be available with the following features
Contrast coloured roof
16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels
Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Reverse parking camera
Leather wrapped steering wheel
Fog lamps with cornering function
Wearable key
Tata Nexon EV XZ Plus Lux
In addition to the features available on the XZ Plus trim, the Nexon EV XZ Plus Lux trim will be offered with the following features.
Electric sunroof
Automatic headlamps
Automatic rain sensing wipers
Leatherette seats