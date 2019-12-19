Tata Nexon EV unveiled, India launch in January 2020

- Nexon EV is powered by a 30.2 kWh Lithium Ion battery pack

- The model will be launched in January 2020

Tata Motors has unveiled the Nexon EV in India ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place in January 2020. Bookings for the model will begin on 20 December for an amount of Rs 21,000. The model will be available in three variants and three colour options.

Powering the Tata Nexon EV is a 30.2 kWh Lithium Ion battery pack that produces 127bhp and 245Nm of torque. The model, which can sprint from 0-100kmph in 9.9 seconds, is claimed to have a driving range of more than 300kms. The liquid cooled battery pack, which is IP67 dust and water resistant, is also compatible with CC2 fast charging standard and can also be charged with any 15 A plug point.

The Nexon EV can be charged via fast charging and slow charging options. The former can charge the model from 0-80% in one hour while the latter will take eight hours to charge up to 80%. A few feature highlights include two drive modes (Drive and Sport), hill ascent and descent assist, smart re-gen, 35 mobile app based connected features, electric sunroof, automatic climate control, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, push button start and cooled glove box with illumination. The model will also be offered with a warranty of eight years and 1.60 lakh kms.

Visual highlights of the Tata Nexon EV, based on the Impact 2.0 design philosophy, include new headlamps with LED DRLs, blue chrome accents on the front and rear bumpers as well as the shoulder line. Also on offer is a blacked out single slat grille and tri-arrow inserts for the air dam.