    BMW Group records highest-ever growth in a decade; sells 8,876 cars

    Gajanan Kashikar

    BMW Group records highest-ever growth in a decade; sells 8,876 cars

    German luxury carmaker BMW sold 8,326 automobiles last year, whereas MINI retailed 640 vehicles in India in 2021. In fact, the carmaker also registered the highest ever growth in a decade. Meanwhile, BMW and MINI combined delivered 8,876 units in the same year.

    The X1, X3 and the X5 accounted for 40 per cent of the overall sales for BMW. On the other hand, the M340i, 3 Series Gran Limousine and the X7 were in demand alongside the popular 3 Series and 5 Series sedans. In addition, BMW introduced a few limited edition models for the Indian market last year.

    For MINI, the Countryman represented 50 per cent of the overall sales. And, the Three-Door Hatch and Convertible constituted 18 per cent each. That said, BMW recorded 35 per cent year on year growth while MINI registered 25 per cent growth in comparison to the previous year.

    The German manufacturer recently launched its first-ever all-electric iX in the country, and the deliveries of the SUV are going to begin in a couple of months. In fact, the first batch of the iX had already been sold out. To know more about the iX, read an in-depth article here.

    Commenting on the annual sales report of the Group, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW Group India has remained strong and resilient with all its three brands – BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad - posting stellar growth. Greater flexibility and farsighted planning in business processes ensured that we overcame unpredictable market situations and increased our market share. An attractive product portfolio especially designed keeping in mind the requirements of Indian customers and an unwavering emphasis on customer service has significantly propelled brand loyalty and drawn many new customers into our fold.”

    BMW 3 Series
