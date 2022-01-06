CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    MG Hector DCT variants delisted from official website

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    641 Views
    MG Hector DCT variants delisted from official website

    - Hector and Hector Plus now available with CVT gearbox only

    - No changes in diesel drivetrain

    Nearly a year back, MG Motor introduced the Hector facelift in the country. Alongside the already available six-speed manual and DCT gearboxes, the carmaker also inducted a CVT transmission in the line-up. This newly added gearbox was priced similar to the DCT versions. Now, MG has delisted the DCT variants of the Hector and Hector Plus and the SUVs can now be had solely with the CVT transmission. 

    MG Hector Dashboard

    A few months back, MG discontinued the Super variant and launched a new affordable Shine variant of the Hector SUV with a starting price of Rs 14.52 lakh (ex-showroom). The new trim is positioned between the Super and Smart variants and is available in the new Havana Grey exterior shade. 

    MG Hector Left Rear Three Quarter

    The MG Hector can be had in three engines – 1.5-litre turbo petrol, a 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid, and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. While the six-speed manual gearbox remains standard across the range, the naturally-aspirated petrol is coupled with the CVT unit only. The Hector continues to rival the likes of the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, and Mahindra XUV700

    Besides this, MG also launched the Astor SUV in India in October 2021. The Astor is equipped with level two ADAS, personal AI assistant, different interior themes, and two petrol powertrains. To know more about it, click here.

    MG Hector Image
    MG Hector
    ₹ 13.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    BMW Group records highest-ever growth in a decade; sells 8,876 cars
     Next 
    MG Gloster, Hector, Astor, and ZS EV prices hiked by up to Rs 1.32 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    MG Hector Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon

    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5205 Views
    39 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.22 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW iX

    BMW iX

    ₹ 1.16 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6

    ₹ 33.00 - 36.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Jan 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Astor

    MG Astor

    ₹ 9.98 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    MG Hector Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 16.55 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 17.48 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 16.32 Lakh
    Pune₹ 16.55 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 16.79 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 15.57 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 16.95 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 15.61 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 15.38 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon

    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5205 Views
    39 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • MG Hector DCT variants delisted from official website