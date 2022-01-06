MG Hector DCT variants delisted from official website

- Hector and Hector Plus now available with CVT gearbox only

- No changes in diesel drivetrain

Nearly a year back, MG Motor introduced the Hector facelift in the country. Alongside the already available six-speed manual and DCT gearboxes, the carmaker also inducted a CVT transmission in the line-up. This newly added gearbox was priced similar to the DCT versions. Now, MG has delisted the DCT variants of the Hector and Hector Plus and the SUVs can now be had solely with the CVT transmission.

A few months back, MG discontinued the Super variant and launched a new affordable Shine variant of the Hector SUV with a starting price of Rs 14.52 lakh (ex-showroom). The new trim is positioned between the Super and Smart variants and is available in the new Havana Grey exterior shade.

The MG Hector can be had in three engines – 1.5-litre turbo petrol, a 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid, and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. While the six-speed manual gearbox remains standard across the range, the naturally-aspirated petrol is coupled with the CVT unit only. The Hector continues to rival the likes of the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, and Mahindra XUV700.

Besides this, MG also launched the Astor SUV in India in October 2021. The Astor is equipped with level two ADAS, personal AI assistant, different interior themes, and two petrol powertrains. To know more about it, click here.