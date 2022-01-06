CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Skoda Slavia to arrive in showrooms next month; launch in March 2022

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    794 Views
    New Skoda Slavia to arrive in showrooms next month; launch in March 2022

    - The Skoda Slavia was unveiled in India back in November 2021

    - Pre-bookings for the sedan are currently underway for an amount of Rs 11,000

    The Skoda Slavia made its world premiere in India in November last year, and now, the carmaker has announced the future timelines of the model. Pre-bookings for the sedan are open for an amount of Rs 11,000.

    Skoda Slavia Left Rear Three Quarter

    Skoda has revealed that the Slavia sedan will start arriving at dealerships from February 2022, while the price announcement and launch are scheduled to take place in March. We expect deliveries of the spiritual successor to the Rapid to begin shortly after the market launch. The production of the Rapid has officially ended, details of which are available here.

    Skoda Slavia Left Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the 2022 Skoda Slavia will be offered with two powertrains including a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine. A six-speed manual unit will be standard, while a six-speed torque converter automatic unit and a seven-speed DSG unit will be available as options. Customers will be able to choose from five colours and four variants, and you can read all about it here.

    Feature highlights of the Skoda Slavia include the signature butterfly grille with black vertical slats and a chrome surround, projector headlamps and LED DRLs, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, LED tail lights, Skoda lettering on the boot lid, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an electric sunroof, a two-spoke steering wheel, wireless charging, automatic climate control, six airbags, and TPMS. To read our first look review of the new Skoda Slavia, click here.

    Skoda Slavia Image
    Skoda Slavia
    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Porsche launches 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 in India
     Next 
    BMW Group records highest-ever growth in a decade; sells 8,876 cars

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Skoda Slavia Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon

    Skoda Octavia RS 360

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4921 Views
    5 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.32 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    BMW iX

    BMW iX

    ₹ 1.16 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6

    ₹ 33.00 - 36.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Jan 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 10.98 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon

    Skoda Octavia RS 360

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4921 Views
    5 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Skoda Slavia to arrive in showrooms next month; launch in March 2022