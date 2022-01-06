New Skoda Slavia to arrive in showrooms next month; launch in March 2022

- The Skoda Slavia was unveiled in India back in November 2021

- Pre-bookings for the sedan are currently underway for an amount of Rs 11,000

The Skoda Slavia made its world premiere in India in November last year, and now, the carmaker has announced the future timelines of the model. Pre-bookings for the sedan are open for an amount of Rs 11,000.

Skoda has revealed that the Slavia sedan will start arriving at dealerships from February 2022, while the price announcement and launch are scheduled to take place in March. We expect deliveries of the spiritual successor to the Rapid to begin shortly after the market launch. The production of the Rapid has officially ended, details of which are available here.

Under the hood, the 2022 Skoda Slavia will be offered with two powertrains including a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine. A six-speed manual unit will be standard, while a six-speed torque converter automatic unit and a seven-speed DSG unit will be available as options. Customers will be able to choose from five colours and four variants, and you can read all about it here.

Feature highlights of the Skoda Slavia include the signature butterfly grille with black vertical slats and a chrome surround, projector headlamps and LED DRLs, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, LED tail lights, Skoda lettering on the boot lid, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an electric sunroof, a two-spoke steering wheel, wireless charging, automatic climate control, six airbags, and TPMS. To read our first look review of the new Skoda Slavia, click here.