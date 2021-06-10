India-bound BMW X3 and X4 facelift revealed

- Gets subtle styling tweaks inside and out

- Claims to be sportier, more modern and more digital

BMW has taken the wraps off the updated X3 and its coupe-SUV brethren X4. The third-generation models of the X series get subtle styling tweaks, an improved equipment list and a host of customisation options while the powertrain also sees an introduction of a 48Volt mild-hybrid system.

In terms of styling, the characteristic Kidney grille has grown in size. No, not the 4 Series big, but it’s like the sizeable dimension seen on the X5 or X7. Flanking it are sharper-looking headlamps with a newer LED lighting signature. On the other hand, the X4’s grille is dissimilar to the X3 where the coupe-SUV adopts an M2-like blacked-out grille and an aggressive-looking front bumper adding a bit of drama.

At the back, the X3’s taillamps appear to have taken inspiration from a certain funky-looking French hatchback. Adding a bit of flair to the otherwise subtle-looking X3 are the dual integrated exhaust tips (although lower trims might get a simpler design for the bumpers). Move to the X4 and the changes seem to be blink-and-miss with its sloping roofline and sleek LED taillamps.

It can also be had with 21-inch alloy wheels in the M-Sport guise in BMW’s gorgeous-looking 718M design done in jet black burnish. Although the lower bumpers get an M-like appeal with gloss black surrounds instead of the faux skid plate.

The point to be noted here is that the cars in the pictures are laden with an M-Sport package, so standard models might appear subdued in comparison. What’s more, there are 11 paint options for the X3 and one extra for the X4.

Comprehensive changes on the inside include a revamped dashboard scrounged from the new 4 Series. It gets the familiar 10.25-inch all-digital cockpit with a newer free-standing 12.3-inch centre touch display coming in as an option. Three-zone climate control is now standard equipment in the pair with newer button design and controls for gear selector lever, start/stop system, the electric parking brake, and various other centre-console buttons. BMW says, the vehicle configuration process is made clearer and more straightforward; the complexity of the equipment lines and optional extras have been reduced by 30 per cent.

In terms of powertrain, there’s a new 48-volt mild-hybrid option that can be had with all the available engine options. Apart from that, the X3 continues with the xDrive30e plug-in hybrid drive along with a newer 48Volt system for the petrol engines. Apart from these, the standard petrol and diesel engine options will continue to do their service in the pair without any significant changes with the eight-speed Steptronic transmission as standard. Moreover, BMW’s new ‘Driving Assistant Professional’ is added for the first time in the duo which gets a suite of safety and driver-assist equipment.

The India-bound pair of BMW X3 and X4 will make their public premiere in September at Chengdu Motor Show followed by Frankfurt Motor Show. After they go on sale in the international markets sometime later this year, we could expect the new and updated X3 and X4 to be launched in India in 2022 at the earliest.