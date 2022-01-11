CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    India-bound BMW X3 facelift — What to expect

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    7,661 Views
    India-bound BMW X3 facelift — What to expect

    Introduction

    One of the best-selling crossovers for BMW, the X3, is due for an update. It is expected to be launched in India as a facelifted version and will most likely be the first new car launch from the carmaker in 2022. Here's all that you can expect from it.

    Exterior

    If you haven't already seen the global model on sale, the updates are minor. The same changes will be seen on the Indian model as well starting with a slightly larger kidney grille and redesigned LED headlights. As a part of revised exterior enhancements, the SUV also gets reworked front and rear bumpers and new LED tail lamps.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Interior

    Then, the cabin of the 2022 BMW X3 will be equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. In fact, there will also be a digital instrument cluster of the same size. And then, it goes without saying that the car will get the latest-generation iDrive connected technology along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Engine and Gearbox

    BMW is expected to launch the new-gen X3 in 2024 with a variety of drivetrains. However, this one is just a facelift and is currently available with two engine options globally. These include a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine churning out 248bhp and 350Nm, and a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine producing 188bhp and 400Nm of torque. Both these engine options come mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system.

    Timeline and Price

    The Bavarian carmaker hasn't confirmed the launch date or the price of the upcoming X3. However, we expect it to be launched by the end of this month or early February 2022. It will most likely be priced between Rs 58-65 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Right Rear Three Quarter
    BMW X3 Image
    BMW X3
    ₹ 57.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Renault Kwid, Triber, and Kiger get a price revision from January 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    BMW X3 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2141 Views
    8 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.22 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Skoda Kodiaq

    Skoda Kodiaq

    ₹ 34.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thJAN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    ₹ 6.20 - 9.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • bmw-cars
    • other brands
    BMW X1

    BMW X1

    ₹ 39.44 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BMW-Cars

    BMW X3 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 68.98 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 74.05 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 66.96 Lakh
    Pune₹ 68.98 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 69.40 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 65.02 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 71.00 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 64.90 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 64.18 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2141 Views
    8 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • India-bound BMW X3 facelift — What to expect