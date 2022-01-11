India-bound BMW X3 facelift — What to expect

Introduction

One of the best-selling crossovers for BMW, the X3, is due for an update. It is expected to be launched in India as a facelifted version and will most likely be the first new car launch from the carmaker in 2022. Here's all that you can expect from it.

Exterior

If you haven't already seen the global model on sale, the updates are minor. The same changes will be seen on the Indian model as well starting with a slightly larger kidney grille and redesigned LED headlights. As a part of revised exterior enhancements, the SUV also gets reworked front and rear bumpers and new LED tail lamps.

Interior

Then, the cabin of the 2022 BMW X3 will be equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. In fact, there will also be a digital instrument cluster of the same size. And then, it goes without saying that the car will get the latest-generation iDrive connected technology along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Engine and Gearbox

BMW is expected to launch the new-gen X3 in 2024 with a variety of drivetrains. However, this one is just a facelift and is currently available with two engine options globally. These include a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine churning out 248bhp and 350Nm, and a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine producing 188bhp and 400Nm of torque. Both these engine options come mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system.

Timeline and Price

The Bavarian carmaker hasn't confirmed the launch date or the price of the upcoming X3. However, we expect it to be launched by the end of this month or early February 2022. It will most likely be priced between Rs 58-65 lakh (ex-showroom).