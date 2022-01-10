CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Renault Kwid, Triber, and Kiger get a price revision from January 2022

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    13,952 Views
    Renault Kwid, Triber, and Kiger get a price revision from January 2022

    - The Renault Kiger gets the highest price hike

    - The Renault Triber gets expensive by up to Rs 23,000

    Renault India has increased the prices of the Kwid, Kiger, and Triber from January 2022. All the mentioned models have received a significant price hike and we tell you the model-wise new prices here.

    Renault Triber Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Renault Kiger is the newest addition to the Renault family. The compact SUV can be had in both 1.0-litre naturally aspirated as well as 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engines. The variants on offer include RXE, RXL, RXT, RXT (O), and RXZ. The ex-showroom prices of the Kiger have been revised from Rs 10,960 to Rs 29,000, depending upon the variant. 

    Renault Triber Left Front Three Quarter

    Coming to the Triber MPV, the three-row model is available in four variants – RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ. While the base RXE variant gets expensive by Rs 15,000, the RXL, RXT, and RXZ trims are now costlier by Rs 21,000. Meanwhile, the respective AMT derivatives attract a premium of Rs 23,000. 

    Renault Triber Left Front Three Quarter

    The Kwid hatchback is offered with 0.8 as well as 1.0-litre petrol engines. While the five-speed manual gearbox is standard across the range, the 1.0-litre benefits from an AMT transmission. Except for the base RXE variant that gets dearer by Rs 13,000, all other variants receive a price hike between Rs 10,700 to Rs 16,500. 

    Recently, Renault India introduced the ‘Workshop on Wheels-Lite’ initiative that deploys a two-wheeler mobile workshop to undertake minor service and repairs. To know more about it, click here.

    Renault Kiger Image
    Renault Kiger
    ₹ 5.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    India-bound BMW X3 facelift — What to expect
     Next 
    Mahindra posts cumulative sales of 39,157 units in December 2021

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Renault Kiger Gallery

    • images
    • videos

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Skoda Kodiaq

    Skoda Kodiaq

    ₹ 34.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thJAN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    ₹ 6.20 - 9.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • renault-cars
    • other brands
    Renault Triber

    Renault Triber

    ₹ 5.67 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Renault-Cars

    Renault Kiger Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.77 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.04 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.41 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.77 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.83 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.44 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.72 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.46 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.40 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Renault Kwid, Triber, and Kiger get a price revision from January 2022