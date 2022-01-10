Renault Kwid, Triber, and Kiger get a price revision from January 2022

- The Renault Kiger gets the highest price hike

- The Renault Triber gets expensive by up to Rs 23,000

Renault India has increased the prices of the Kwid, Kiger, and Triber from January 2022. All the mentioned models have received a significant price hike and we tell you the model-wise new prices here.

The Renault Kiger is the newest addition to the Renault family. The compact SUV can be had in both 1.0-litre naturally aspirated as well as 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engines. The variants on offer include RXE, RXL, RXT, RXT (O), and RXZ. The ex-showroom prices of the Kiger have been revised from Rs 10,960 to Rs 29,000, depending upon the variant.

Coming to the Triber MPV, the three-row model is available in four variants – RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ. While the base RXE variant gets expensive by Rs 15,000, the RXL, RXT, and RXZ trims are now costlier by Rs 21,000. Meanwhile, the respective AMT derivatives attract a premium of Rs 23,000.

The Kwid hatchback is offered with 0.8 as well as 1.0-litre petrol engines. While the five-speed manual gearbox is standard across the range, the 1.0-litre benefits from an AMT transmission. Except for the base RXE variant that gets dearer by Rs 13,000, all other variants receive a price hike between Rs 10,700 to Rs 16,500.

Recently, Renault India introduced the ‘Workshop on Wheels-Lite’ initiative that deploys a two-wheeler mobile workshop to undertake minor service and repairs. To know more about it, click here.