    Renault India introduces Workshop on Wheels-lite initiative

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    413 Views
    Renault India introduces Workshop on Wheels-lite initiative

    - Over 250 workshop on wheels operational across the country 

    - Rural Float program introduced to boost sales in rural areas

    Renault India has rolled out a new ‘Workshop on Wheels –Lite’ service initiative for all its patrons. The initiative is an extension of the carmaker’s ‘Work on Wheels’ program that deploys a mobile workshop on a two-wheeler equipped with tools to undertake minor service and repairs. 

    The initial Workshop on Wheels service was launched in 2016 to offer hassle-free car ownership service to customers in rural and far-flung locations. The service launched in 2016 is also a mobile workshop on a four-wheeler that is capable to perform 90 per cent of workshop operations like maintenance service and repairs. Renault India has over 530 touchpoints in the country of which more than 250 are mobile workshops.

    Renault Triber Left Rear Three Quarter

    Besides this, Renault also has the ‘Rural Float’ program that showcases the recently launched Renault Kiger in remote areas. The initiative has so far gathered more than 23,000 customers in 233 towns across 13 states with over 2,700 test drives. 

    In other news, Renault India is offering discounts of up to Rs 1.3 lakh on its model range this month. To know the model-wise discount offers, click here. Last month, the Renault Kwid surpassed the four-lakh sales milestone and you can read more about it here.

    Renault Triber Image
    Renault Triber
    ₹ 5.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Renault Triber Gallery

    • images
    • videos

