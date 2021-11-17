Renault Kwid surpasses 4 lakh unit sales milestone in India

- Renault recently completed 10 years of operations in India

- The company launched the MY21 Kwid in September this year

Renault India has successfully delivered 4 lakh units of the Kwid hatchback in the country. The celebratory unit of the model was recently handed over to its owner by Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President, Marketing and Sales, Renault India. The company recently launched the 2021 Kwid, details of which are available here.

The Renault Kwid is available in four variants including RXE, RXL, RXT, and Climber, across 0.8L and 1.0L engines with manual and AMT transmissions. We have driven the Kwid, and to read our review, click here.

Renault India currently has more than 500 sales and 530 service touchpoints in India, which include more than 250 ‘Workshop On Wheels’ locations across the country. The carmaker recently delivered 3,000 vehicles during the festive season, and you can read all about it here.