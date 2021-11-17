Is this the Honda Amaze CNG variant?

- Honda Cars India could be working on a CNG variant of the Amaze

- The model will rival the likes of the Hyundai Aura upon launch

Honda Cars India launched the facelifted Amaze in the country in August this year, with prices starting at Rs 7.16 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is currently offered in five colours across three variants, details of which are available here.

Now, Honda seems to be working on a CNG version of the Amaze, according to recent spy shots that surfaced on the web. As seen in the images, the Honda Amaze facelift test mule is completely devoid of camouflage. At the rear, the model has an emission testing device, hinting that the company is likely to be testing a CNG variant of the sub-four metre sedan.

The test mule of the Honda Amaze in question also gets the i-Vtec badging on the boot-lid, hinting that the model is powered by the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine that produces 90bhp and 110Nm of torque. While the motor is paired to a five-speed manual unit and a CVT unit, we expect only the former to be offered with the CNG variant. We have driven the Amaze facelift, and you can read our review here.

